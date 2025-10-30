Daniel Jones Candidly Revisits Indiana Jones Connection After Pat McAfee Thanks Him for Jersey Surprise

After his career had seemingly been set on fire and cast out to sea by the New York Giants, Daniel Jones was able to find a home for himself with the Indianapolis Colts. Although, not many had any expectations for either of them at that point in time.

Prior to the season, the Colts had a win total of 7.5 games. Here we are in approaching Week 9, however, and they’ve already managed to win seven games. Jones is currently commanding one of the hottest offenses in the entire league, and he’s helped to bring some much needed enthusiasm back to the city of Indy.

The seven-year veteran is beginning to look like a true Colt through and through, and that’s exemplified by the fact that he’s currently displaying a Pat McAfee jersey in his house, one that he proudly displayed during his recent appearance on the former punter’s show.

“I appreciate you having my jersey in your bedroom there, that’s very cool of you,” McAfee noted while chatting with Jones just one day after the Colts dismantled the Tennessee Titans 38-14. “It’s an honor. We’re very thankful you’re an Indianapolis Colt.”

Suffice to say, McAfee is loving the adventure that ‘Indiana Jones’ has been taking him on so far, and so too are the Colts. In fact, during their Week 8 win, the team plastered the viral Indiana Jones meme on video boards throughout the stadium, making sure that Jones would see it during a timeout.

“I saw it. I tried to play it off like I didn’t see it,” Jones laughingly admitted. “But I saw it, and that’s always the moment where the camera’s on you and everybody’s looking at you and you just have to act like you’re doing something as if you didn’t know.”

Conveniently enough, there will be plenty to keep Jones busy in Week 9, as the Colts are set to travel to Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania to take on the future NFL Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite them currently being the seventh most-favored team to take home this year’s Super Bowl, as well as the highest scoring team in all of football, Indianapolis is only being listed as -3 point betting favorites.

The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been particularly inspiring throughout the past several weeks, so it seems as if the oddsmakers over in Las Vegas are forecasting a QB duel between Rodgers and Jones. The only issue is that Jaylen Warren is nowhere near the running back that Jonathan Taylor has proven to be, so until further notice, the advantage still resides with Indianapolis Jones and the rest of his crusade.