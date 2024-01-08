“Fields Is Done”: Fans React After Chicago Bears’ New QB Move Creates Suspicion On Justin Fields’ Future

This season hasn’t unfolded as the Bears envisioned, especially when it comes to Justin Fields. As the Bears approach the season finale, the franchise reported a new QB move ahead of the Sunday matchup creating suspicion among fans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped a tweet revealing that the Bears are trying out free agent QB Chris Streveler. Are things getting sketchy for Fields in Chicago?

The franchise was eliminated from playoff contention but has continued to create a shuffle. They are set to host their rivals, the Packers, who are in dire need of a win to solidify their playoff berth. The Bears in the meanwhile are shifting their focus on a new free agent QB as per Fowler via X, “The #Bears are working out free agent QB Chris Streveler today, per source.”

Chris Streveler, much like Fields, boasts a dual-threat capability on the field. The 28-year-old was placed behind Andy Dalton in his debut season but shone brighter in 2022 with a starting victory against the 49ers. And now that the Bears are trying out the QB with a similar set of skills, fans couldn’t help but wonder about Justin Fields’ future,

“Fields is done,” said one fan, commenting on Fowler’s post.

Another had a similar stance, writing, “QB Controversy Activated!”

Some also took hits at Streveler, referring to his time with the Jets, writing, “Couldn’t crack the roster on a very deep Jets QB room”.

A fan noted “Makes sense” after a difficult season for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears took their seventh win against the Atlanta Falcons with Justin Fields enjoying much of the limelight. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards and scored a touchdown. The 37-17 win over Atlanta ended up in an encore with fans shouting, “We want Justin!”

Not only this but teammates DJ Moore and Jaquan Brisker came on record to praise Fields for one of his best games. The Chicago Bears now own the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. This comes in handy in considering the reshuffle headlines, especially as the situation has become intense after the revelation.

Could Streveler Replace Justin Fields?

Christopher L. Streveler has emerged as a dynamic American football quarterback. Turning 29 just a day ago, his rise has been nothing short of remarkable. His journey began with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, amassing impressive stats over three years. A transfer to the University of South Dakota elevated his game, where he shone with 6081 passing yards, and 54 touchdowns- leading him to the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

His stellar performance did not go unnoticed as he stepped into the CFL only to emerge as a dual threat. Notably, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he got the flavor of victory winning the 107th Grey Cup Championship in 2019. Fields, on the other hand, had a usual trajectory, playing for Georgia and Ohio State before being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Transitioning to the NFL, Streveler displayed great adaptability. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and made his debut against the mighty Niners. Throwing for 105 yards and rushing for a first down, he soon got the public limelight.

He also had stints with teams like Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, leading him to the New York Jets. In a Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he replaced Zach Wilson, completing 10-of-15 passes for 90 yards while rushing for 54 yards. His alleged predecessor Fields, with the Bears in his two years, gained traction with his first career victory against the Lions in 2021.

With Streveler’s football trajectory now gaining traction, the NFL community is buzzing with speculations of an impending replacement. What’s on the cards for them has kept fans and analysts eager for the Bears’ upcoming moves. While suspicion may be arising about Fields’ future, the Bears are in need of a backup quarterback due to the absence of Tyson Bagent, leaving only Nathan Peterman as Justin Fields’ backup.