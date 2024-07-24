“This Pregnancy Has Been the Hardest”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Details Her Health Struggles

Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick, are thrilled to announce that they are expecting their third child, a baby girl. The exciting news was shared by the former soccer star on July 12 through an Instagram post, featuring their children, Sterling (age 3) and Bronze (age 19 months).

A few days later, the gender was revealed by the big sister, Sterling, through a game of Tic Tac Toe where three pink Xs appeared, followed by pink smoke and confetti.

Having said that, Brittany has recently opened up about the challenges she’s facing during her third pregnancy as compared to her previous ones. She candidly shared the not-so-glamorous aspects of conceiving a baby, such as dealing with sickness, exhaustion, and skin concerns. While these symptoms are common, Brittany feels that they have been particularly intense for her this time:

“This pregnancy has been the hardest on me…sickness, exhaustion, and now skin.”

Additionally, she mentioned experiencing changes in her skin condition, which could range from acne flare-ups to increased sensitivity or rashes due to hormonal shifts. “Just me and my skin that’s losing its mind,” Brittany added.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany opens up about her struggles with her 3rd pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/oKqAnhXY3d — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 24, 2024

Previously, Brittany has revealed that she had a back injury, possibly due to weakened pelvic floor muscles from earlier childbirth. Doctors mention that pregnancy can further strain these muscles, which support the bladder, uterus, and bowels.

Besides, Mrs. Mahomes has also shared about dealing with postpartum hair loss after having her son, Bronze, in 2022. However, it looks like despite the health-related challenges she is facing, the former soccer star is focusing on the brighter aspects of her pregnancy.

After announcing the news of another baby on board with Patrick Mahomes, the rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model sported a hairstyle different from her usual longer waves or curls. Posting a photo of the shoulder-length cut with a side part, Brittany humorously captioned the Instagram story, writing:

“With every kid the hair gets shorter… Oops.”

The soon-to-be mother of three joked about her new look, but we love it. https://t.co/XZeKDOmtXE — Glamour (@glamourmag) July 19, 2024

Although not a dramatic change, this new hairstyle is indeed a shift for Brittany, who typically prefers longer locks.

Focusing more on the positive things about her third pregnancy, it brings to mind that she has finally blessed us fans with still pictures from the gender reveal party.

Brittany Shares More ‘Gender Reveal Party’ Pics and They’re Stunning

Brittany first shared a video, revealing her pregnancy on July 12, 2024, and later, treated everyone to some high-quality still photos from the gender reveal party a week after.

The family of four is all smiles in front of a carousel of pink and blue balloons. In one photo, Mahomes and Brittany share a kiss, while in another, they happily look at the camera.

Naturally, fans and family members were thrilled. Among them was Patrick’s mother, Randi. She expressed her joy in a heartwarming comment, saying, “I can’t wait!! I love y’all and miss y’all.”

Even grandma Randi Mahomes is super excited! pic.twitter.com/ZZK0YprGdF — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 24, 2024

Talking about the third baby, Patrick Mahomes recently hinted that their upcoming child would be the last addition to their family when reporters congratulated him at a press conference.

The Chiefs QB humorously quipped, “I’m done. I’ll say that” before bursting into laughter. He then added with a smile, “I said three and I’m done.”