Pat McAfee Scurtinizes 210-Second Delay in Hawk-Eye as the NFL Sidelines Chain Gang

First implemented in 1906, the chains have played a pivotal role in the sports history for more than a century. However, like everything else, things have finally changed. Embracing the future and favoring modern technology in place of human error, the NFL has officially announced that it will be debuting an electronic system to measure first downs in the 2025 regular season.

Instead of using chains, the league will implement a “virtual measurement” system using the Hawk-Eye tech. This system uses stadium cameras to track players, officials, and the ball. Once the ball is placed, it alerts officials if a first down has been reached.

With chain gangs now officially deemed as “backups,” the announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of the game of football. As both fans and pundits alike react to the league’s latest development, the prevailing sentiment seems to be one of uncertainty.

On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the College Football Gameday star shared his take on the league’s decision to implement the newfound Hawk-Eye technology. Citing the mishaps of its initial trial run during a preseason outing between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants, McAfee noted that

“We’re excited but we are precautious a little bit… Then it debuted and it was crap… They were trying to figure out where the hell the ball was… In tennis it’s immediate… Three minutes and thirty seconds it took, that is longer than a chain gang… All we hope is that it’s more efficient.”

The aforementioned Lions-Giants preseason game experienced a delay as the new “Hawk-Eye” technology was tested to determine a first down, but took longer than expected to resolve.

Asserting that an increase or extension of breaks in the action will only hinder the viewing experience for those watching the game, McAfee surmised that “…if this can be efficient and accurate, we’re all in and I think everybody is all in. But we can’t have that role out on Week One of the regular season.”

In reminiscing on infamous chain gang moments throughout the league’s history, such as Gene Steratore’s index card or Josh Allen’s fourth-down try in the AFC Championship, McAfee and his crew seemed to suggest that they were more than willing to move on from the archaic system of measurement. However, the titled host did maintain that he would like for there to still be future employment options for the displaced chain workers.

“I still think we should have a job for the older folks with the league. Some of those guys are 89 years old, they ain’t got nothing. They are just coming for those chains, going home, and then trying to get back to doing those chains again.”

In a modern day world where automation is an ever-increasing concern, the NFL’s decision stands as a testament to the technological advancements made by mankind. What once was an impossible concept has now been brought into reality, forcing the game of football to its next step towards the future.