“You Outlasted Me”: Tom Brady Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Former Teammate Devin McCourty Upon Retirement

The Patriots legend and one of the finest defensive athletes in the league Devin McCourty have called it a career. The veteran announced his decision through a video message on Friday. This message instantly circulated like wildfire on social media platforms, seeking the attention of the NFL greats like Tom Brady.

The Patriots couldn’t have asked for a better leader than McCourty to secure their defensive positions. He played a pivotal role in sustaining the momentum of defense while Tom Brady-led offense slayed the opposition. Recalling the greatness of McCourty, the former NFL quarterback shared a thoughtful message for his teammate to commemorate the occasion.

Tom Brady has a cheerful message for Devin McCourty

For the last couple of weeks, McCourty was under the close scrutiny of fans after he sparked rumors of a possible retirement before the 2023 season. Even though he didn’t clarify his intentions, the veteran hinted at taking some time off the gridiron.

With so much on his table to cherish for his entire lifetime, netizens assumed a possible announcement in the subsequent weeks. Rightly so, the Rutgers product revealed the news alongside his twin Jason McCourty on Instagram. Soon Brady hopped in to convey his regards and mentioned that the Safety outlasted him by a month.

“New England legend. You outlasted me by a month! Congrats on the well-deserved retirement,” Brady wrote on his IG Story referring to his departure last month. Indeed the iconic duo raised the bar changing the entire landscape of the franchise.

After getting picked in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft, McCourty played for 13 seasons with the team. According to Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report, the veteran recorded 971 tackles, 110 pass breakups, seven fumble recoveries, and 35 interceptions out of 205 games in this tenure.

3x Super Bowl Champ

3x All-Pro

2x Pro Bowler

35 INTs What a career for @devinmccourty 👏 pic.twitter.com/5CJjRdOEJk — NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2023

His list of accolades doesn’t stop there. He bagged three Super Bowl titles alongside the legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Two Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pros were some of the added attractions to his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick bids goodbye to their all-time great

As soon as the decision went public, the Patriots owner released a detailed statement sending warm wishes to the veteran. “As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement, but I couldn’t be happier for Devin, Michelle, and the McCourty family or more thankful to his mother, Phyllis,” Kraft said in his note, praising the Safety for his contributions.

The ultimate leader. Thank you and congratulations, @devinmccourty! pic.twitter.com/m272lTv1Gu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 10, 2023

Similarly, the long-time head coach Bill Belichick joined the conversation and penned a long note for the star. He mentioned that McCourty was more than a player and played a pioneer role in the development of the community with his deeds.

His off-field pursuits contributing to the upliftment of education and spreading goodness remain a highlight of his professional career. No doubt, Belichick and the management are left with a huge void to fill before preparing for the upcoming bout.

