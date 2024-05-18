Throne Sport Coffee’s Lead Investor Patrick Mahomes Drops a Kick-A*s Promotional Video Alongside Bobby Stroupe

Apart from football, Patrick Mahomes has a lot going on for him. He runs his brilliant charity foundation, 15 and Mahomies, he owns a minority stake in Kansas’s MLB team. And now, he has expanded his portfolio into energy drinks as well. He has become a lead investor in a new product, Throne Coffee.

Along with the well-known trainer, Bobby Stroupe, the QB has endorsed a revolutionary sports drink that he believes in. And recently, Mahomes took to Instagram to drop a brilliant video that had fans swooning.

The video explained that Mahomes was involved in launching the all-new Throne Sports Coffee, a natural, caffeinated energy drink that he relies on as well.

All the fans have been going gaga over the new drink, praising it and comparing it to its competitors. However, there have been some fans who weren’t convinced with the pricing of the product. They took to Instagram to express their opinions about it. One fan said, “$4 a can is wild. Yall gotta do a bigger bulk deal to bring that down.” Moreover, another fan said, “Lmk when it’s 2/$5 at QT.” Mostly fans seem to be requesting a lower price point for the “revolutionary” product.

Apart from having the natural flavor of coffee, Sports Coffee is also loaded with 150mg of natural caffeine, B vitamins, electrolytes, and BCAAs. The QB made sure that people knew that Sports Coffee is a huge progress in the field of energy drinks, competing with artificial caffeine and artificial flavoring.

Throne Sports Coffee: The Latest Venture of Patrick Mahomes

The QB has been a revolutionary in his sport. He has transformed the game with his performance and now, he’s about to do the same with his new energy drink. While most people have water-based hydration solutions, Mahomes has decided to be a lead investor in the ready-to-drink iced coffee brand.

However, Mahomes isn’t in this alone. Apart from the glowing endorsement of Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes has also partnered up with Michael Fedele, a veteran of the beverage industry.

The Chiefs QB himself has endorsed Sports Coffee, claiming that it was a no-brainer for him to get involved in something that will help him keep himself in shape. The presence of Fedele adds extra value considering that the executive used to head marketing for the popular sports drink, Body Armor.

Per Sportico, Fedele has a lot of faith in the product, considering the kind of hole that exists in the market when it comes to caffeinated sports drinks. Therefore, Mahomes and Fedele are the perfect team for pushing out such a revolutionary sports drink. With the kind of people who are behind Sports Coffee, it’s only a matter of time before Mahomes’ drink becomes a household staple.