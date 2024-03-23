“Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, &…”:Johnny Manziel Reveals His Dream Golf “Foursome”

13 December 2015: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) 11119 in action during a NFL American Football Herren USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH. (Photo By Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL: DEC 13 49ers at Browns PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon164121315104149 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Former college football sensation Johnny Manziel’s football career might have fizzled out, but he’s still passionate about sports. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner had announced his intentions last year of one day breaking into professional golf, at least by the time he’s 40.

Manziel has really been enjoying his time playing golf, having taken it up a couple of years back. He is an amateur scratch golfer and has given himself 12 years to make it to the pros. Considering his interest in golf, Fanduel TV’s ‘Run it Back’ co-host and Manziel’s golf buddy Chandler Parsons asked, “Who is your dream foursome? And I mean on the golf course,” with a laugh.

Manziel’s first pick was Parsons himself, and considering their friendship and the time they’ve spent playing golf together, it seems an understandable choice, and as Manziel put it Chandler is a “good time.” Second on his lineup was golf royalty Tiger Woods, for obvious reasons. Finally, the former footballer roped in NFL GOAT Tom Brady for the “cool” factor.

Why Did Johnny Manziel Give up Basketball?

Manziel, like many student-athletes, grew up playing a variety of sports. He used to play baseball, basketball, and golf in school, before eventually focusing on football full-time. On the podcast, Manziel was asked why he ended up giving up baseball and basketball.

Manziel’s answer was quite straightforward as he said, “My dad. My dad made me give it up actually.” Another reason: “I was too small and too white.” Due to his small stature, his father pulled him out of basketball. Additionally, the football prodigy was getting incredibly good on the gridiron, and his father probably wanted him to put all his energies there. He apparently achieved “folk hero status” in football during his high school years, which is in line with his college experience.