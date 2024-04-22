“There’s Nothing Basic About Being an NFL Quarterback”: CJ Stroud Despises the Narrative Surrounding Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has become a popular name in the world of football but isn’t viewed as a dominant figure by some. Despite his incredibly successful two seasons in the league, while emerging as Mr. Irrelevant, a narrative surrounds him claiming him to be ‘average’ or in some cases branding him a ‘game manager’. However, CJ Stroud doesn’t agree with that.

CJ Stroud himself saw early success in his career after he won the OROY award in 2023. Although his team couldn’t make it past the Divisional Round, his name was certainly etched in stone as the future Texans QB. Having experienced that success, Stroud resonated with how tough it is to perform at the top level and what it takes to deliver every time.

That said, he despised how many don’t realize how incredibly skilled Purdy really is.

“I don’t like how people do Purdy,” Stroud said via Pivot Podcast. “I think Purdy’s a good player. I think Purdy’s a hell of a player. I was watching a video today on the bus. There’s nothing basic about being an NFL quarterback. Let’s get one thing clear, there’s nothing easy… I don’t think you can play at a high level like he is and just be average like that just doesn’t happen you know.”

Stroud further stated that it doesn’t matter if receivers are wide open since it takes complicated maneuvering of a lot of pieces including the quarterback to get the player open in the field.

CJ Stroud Feels Brock Purdy Is Special Despite a Star-Studded 49ers Team

The main reason behind the popular narrative of Brock Purdy being “average” in his job is that the 49ers are one of the most elite teams in the league. Many believe that it only takes a system QB to do what Purdy already does but CJ Stroud feels otherwise.

“Do I think he’s on a great team?” Stroud added. “Heck yeah, he has a team full of dogs. That team should be in a Super Bowl. They should be where they’re at. There should be somebody to lead the locker room. It’s a lot of things that people don’t see that I know he’s in there doing because they’re winning football games.”

Purdy is entering his third year in the league. Coming off from a Super Bowl loss to Patrick Mahomes that ended with a wrong decision taken during the coin toss, he certainly would have a chip on his shoulder. And with the mighty 49ers staying intact with its key players, it certainly feels that a revisit to the Super Bowl isn’t as far-fetched.