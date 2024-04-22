Cam Newton Deciphers Jim Harbaugh’s Message About Chargers’ Locker Room Strategy

The Chargers made some big moves in the offseason, with GM Joe Hortiz shaking up the roster by letting go of some long-time veterans. However, the real game changer was snagging Jim Harbaugh from Michigan as their new head coach, who seems to have already made an impression in the locker room amidst the OTAs—impressing many, including, as it turns out, former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

On ‘4th & 1′, the ex-Panthers man gave a nod to Jim Harbaugh’s fresh approach of rearranging the lockers numerically and even displaying the players’ high school recruiting levels above each one. Cam caught wind of the move and expressed that the new head man at the helm surely had some plan.

“Man’s got an edge to him. I don’t know what the edge is, but that’s something cool,” Newton said. “I know he has a purpose behind it. [But] We all ended up at the same place, no matter whether you were a no-star, or an all-star. We here now!”

Jim Harbaugh appears to be sending a clear message to his players that their past doesn’t define them, as they’re all part of the same team now. Or, that’s what the fan sentiment has become ever since the news surfaced online.

The former Wolverines coach heads to Los Angeles with an opportunity to reshape the team in his own vision. He’s expected to run the team much like his program at Michigan, focusing on a stout defense and a strong running game.

That being said, it’s a pretty creative and motivational tactic, something players can definitely appreciate. Besides, Los Angeles might face some challenges in Harbaugh’s first year, but it’s clear the team is moving in the right direction.

Is Jim Harbaugh Prepared for the Draft?

It seems like most draft analysts are betting on Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State to join Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, who currently hold the fifth overall pick. However, it all hinges on the Arizona Cardinals and their 4th pick. If they were to trade down, the Bolts would add an explosive weapon for Justin Herbert.

Everyone’s eyeing Harrison Jr. as the top receiver on the board, and since the teams ahead aren’t prioritizing that position in the draft, chances are looking good for the Chargers. The Bears have made it very clear that they aren’t trading down, and will go on to pick quarterback Caleb Williams first overall. And most mock drafts predict that the QB-needy Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will follow suit with signal callers at picks two and three.

The Cardinals might be the only ones between Harbaugh and Harrison Jr.. But if the Chargers really want him, they might have to trade up a spot, but that could end up losing key late picks that would help Harbaugh strengthen his team.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the draft also has LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, who are top-tier WR prospects. Thus, there is also a possibility of the Chargers trading down with teams like the Vikings and bolstering both sides of the ball with a few more picks. For now, it’s all but certain, and only time will tell how it all unfolds.