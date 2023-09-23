Tim Tebow Credits ‘Contagiously Caring’ Deion Sanders for Being Genuinely Nice, Even When the Cameras Aren’t Around

Deion Sanders is becoming America’s Coach after what he has done to the Colorado Boulder. Everyone is impressed by Coach Prime’s massive accomplishments with the Buffs. Moreover, Tim Tebow is particularly appreciative of how the coach conducts himself and how his ‘contagiously caring’ character is visible in his players.

Tim Tebow via Fox News, said how in addition to bringing the footballing excitement back to Colorado, Deion is making men out of young boys. The former quarterback was left impressed by how, despite being a disciplinarian, Coach Prime loves and cares about his players like a father figure, especially when the cameras aren’t on him.

Tim Tebow is Impressed With Deion Sanders’ Contagious Energy

In an interview with Fox News, Tim Tebow recently shared his admiration for Deion Sanders. He talked about Coach Prime’s contagiously energetic and caring demeanor, while emphasizing that the camera lens doesn’t cover his compassion. He stated,

“He(Deion Sanders) really, really genuinely cares about people, and I think that’s contagious. I think you see it in his players. I think you see it in his coaches. I think you see it in the people when they’ve been around him. That’s something that’s always been contagious to me.”

Tebow also reflected on how thankful he was to Coach Prime who actually helped him a lot in his career. “Always gave me words of encouragement or words of wisdom. And, honestly, he would go out of his way to do it in a very nice way. Not just like when cameras are there doing it, but behind the scenes,” said the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Coach Prime Motivated His WR Jimmy Horn Jr. To Go Big After a Rough Start

In a high-stakes showdown between Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams, Jimmy Horn Jr., the Buffaloes’ wide receiver, initially had a tough start, marked by a crucial dropped pass. However, Coach Prime, known for his unique approach to young talents, quickly stepped in to uplift Horn Jr.’s spirits.

Sanders provided much-needed consolation, ensuring that Horn Jr. stays focused on the game’s outcome, rather than dwelling on the missed opportunity. Deion opened up to Bleacher Report about what he said to Horn Jr during the game. “We had an incident on the sideline this last game with Jimmy was having a horrific game. He’s a receiver. And I said, ‘Jimmy, you’re a dog. You from Florida, man. And guess what? Pop is at the crib. He’s watching you right now. He wants to clap in front of all his different inmates because he believes in his son. We gonna make pops proud tonight.”

The inspirational words from Deion Sanders certainly resonated with Jimmy Horn Jr. In a stunning turn of events, Horn Jr. caught the game-tying touchdown. This sent the team into overtime from where they went on to win the match. This is what Tim Tebow was also talking about. Deion Sanders just has a way with those magical words to uplift a person and he has been doing that his whole life.