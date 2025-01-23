Tom Brady Appears to Take a Dig at Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Who Are Just Two Games Away From a Three-Peat

Tom Brady and his playoff success need no introduction. Even the most successful dynasty of this NFL era, the Kansas City Chiefs under Patrick Mahomes, fell to him in the playoffs twice. However, it still came as a surprise that Brady reacted to a video on Tuesday that he and his former teammate Rob Gronkowski made after beating the Chiefs about five years ago. It seems like he is taking a dig at the team he and the Patriots dominated in the AFC Championship.

The video that Brady and Gronk made shows the duo walking beside their team bus, making funny faces and smirking, while ‘Bad Boys for Life’ plays in the background. The duo’s antics follow a highlight reel of the Patriots defeating the Chiefs. It’s a funny video that resurfaces once a year, but this time, Brady re-tweeted it days before Kansas City heads into their AFC Divisional title game.

In the caption, the former QB wrote, “What A Time”

What a time https://t.co/Xgmcw1q5Ji — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 22, 2025

One look at his X (formerly Twitter) timeline, and all we see is Brady’s account interacting with partner brands or posting promos for his YouTube videos. So, seeing Tom particularly react to a post that disses the Chiefs is intriguing.

Notably, Brady’s reaction to the post comes at a time when the Chiefs are two games away from completing a historic three-peat — something the GOAT couldn’t achieve in his career. Should Mahomes accomplish the feat, analysts like Stephen A. Smith have already claimed he would become the undisputed GOAT of the NFL over Brady.

So, is Brady’s latest reaction an extension of his jealous mindset? Is Tom jealous that his GOAT status is set to be eclipsed just years after his retirement? Maybe. Or perhaps Brady is simply trying to remind the NFL world that he is 2-0 over the Chiefs star in the playoffs.

For those out of context, Tom Brady and Mahomes are 3-3 when it comes to the regular season. But in the postseason, TB12 is unrivaled by the Chiefs QB. Apart from the 2019 AFC Championship win, Brady also has the 2021 Super Bowl win over Mahomes.

While some might want to believe that Brady endorsing the post is him missing his “Bad Boy” days with Gronk, the timing of the post, along with Tom’s competitive nature, makes it seem otherwise.

And honestly, Brady taking a shot at Mahomes while he is on the cusp of GOAT status is completely on character. No, Brady has never been the one for sneak disses, but seeing Mahomes flirt with a title Brady worked so hard to achieve must sting. It’s only human.

In the hit song “No Love”, Eminem famously described his relationship with hip-hop as a marriage. But as the rap legend pointed out, he married the game, and she broke her vows. Just like rap, football is as competitive as it gets.

Rappers like Eminem and players like Brady pour everything into their craft, making it their own. But the moment they take a step back, someone else steps up, and the game shifts to them.

Tom Brady didn’t deal with this feeling the first time around. Maybe that’s why he came back from retirement. But what can he do now? Another comeback from retirement? No chance. So maybe a sneak diss may suffice.