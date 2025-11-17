Tom Brady Appreciates Chicago Bears’ Comeback as D’Andre Swift Lists One Key Area for Improvement

Every season there’s a team in the National Football League there’s a team that is able to thrive off of simply taking the opportunities that are given to them, and for the 2025 regular season, it appears as if the Chicago Bears are that team. Chicago is now 4-1 in one-possession games this year following their 24-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, and more often than not, and much of that success can be credited to D’Andre Swift showing up in the clutch.

Having mastered that art himself, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and face of the Fox broadcasting team, Tom Brady, couldn’t help but to commend the 26 year old for his sustained success in what was a key divisional match up. With 90 rushing yards and an average of 4.29 yards per carry, Swift was officially named as Brady’s LFG Player of the Game, but rather than celebrate with Brady, the six-year veteran chose to give the bulk of the credit to his teammates.

Swift led his post-game interview with Brady by boasting that “Special teams came through for us big at the right moment.” When asked what’s the key to winning so many one-possession games, Chicago’s RB1 simply answered “just staying poised.”

“It’s just about everybody staying on their details. We knew it was close. It wasn’t what we wanted it to be early on in the season, but after the bye, everybody started clicking. O-Line, perimeter blocking, they turned eight-yard gains into explosives, so I feel like we did a great job today against a good opponent.”

Swift did jokingly note that the Bears have “been in too many close games,” and that he’d like to enjoy a comfortable lead for once. While giving credit to his guys on the other side of the ball, he did suggest that the offense could still be doing a bit better. “When defense is playing like that, we’ve got to go ahead and capitalize off of turnovers and go dominate for four quarters.

Nevertheless, Swift was still smiling as he waltzed off the field on Sunday afternoon. He’s currently on pace to record the second 1,000+ rushing yard season of his career, which he last did with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Thanks to the uptick in Swift’s production, as well as the improved play of Caleb Williams, the Bears now have a legitimate chance at winning their first divisional title since 2018, all the way back when Mitchell Trubisky was still a thing. Having now won seven of their last eight outings, Chicago is beginning to look as real as ever, meaning that fans should no longer view them as a de facto win whenever they appear on their favorite team’s schedule.