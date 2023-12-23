Deion Sanders Calls Recruiting As One Of the Biggest Factors For Colorado’s Failure In His Debut Season

Deion Sanders took the road less traveled in his debut season with the Buffaloes, choosing to utilize the transfer portal to revamp the majority of the Buffs squad. While his unorthodox decision was appreciated by most analysts, the 4-8 end for the team proved to be otherwise. The consequences have forced Coach Prime to come up with answers, who now admits that bad recruitment was one of the reasons for their failure.

Coach Prime in his latest appearance at the Stephen A. Smith Show was asked if he could have done things differently with the Buffaloes. SAS delved deeper into the failures and successes of Prime’s debut season, elaborating on one thing in particular.

“I’m wondering if there was anything that you could have done differently? Was there something… and if so what was that something?” interrogated Smith.

Deion, attempting to frame it as clearly as possible, remarked,

“The process of selection and the process of who you allow into your space, into that locker room, on that staff, in your environment, it could have been more carefully selected.”

The in-depth statement by Sanders was a reflection of his choices throughout the year. Interestingly, he added 57 transfers and 56 newcomers to his overhauled list.

More so, his statements about the choice of staff, point to all who left his side after the chaotic season end. Coaches like Tim Brewster, Nick Williams, and Sean Lewis recently transitioned, adding to the issues of CU football. However, the sub-par offense in the season added to QB Shedeur Sanders’ struggles and needed the most attention from Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders Pledges to Overhaul the Buffaloes

The struggles of the Colorado Buffaloes offense failed the quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked 52 times in the season. The issues became more prominent as the team’s weaknesses were utilized by their opponents causing them six straight losses. Deion Sanders acknowledged his failures and intends to ‘paint a new image’ for the Buffaloes next season.

Again, Deion Sanders unfailingly accepted that his absence in the recruitment was a failure on his part. However, being the man of words he assumed the responsibility of starting it from square one.

“If it’s going to be on me, it’s going to be on me. I’m making all these selections, I’m making sure I’m crossing my t’s and dotting my i’s. I’m making sure that I’m hands on every darn thing.”

Deion Sanders in fact walking the walk currently, making efforts for the new recruitment. NFL HoF Warren Sapp is presumed to join Coach Prime’s team as a defensive line coach which is a big win for the team itself. Not to mention how fast Prime has reinforced his lacking Offensive line with star player recruitments. With the team staking up star players so quickly it won’t be hard to assume that CU means business next year.