Zach Wilson and Tommy DeVito have had a particularly difficult season. In a surprising turn of events, both Zach and DeVito were crowned Player of the Week in the AFC and NFC, respectively.

As backup quarterbacks with a lot of speculation around them, their achievements sparked disbelief among the fans. In response to it, fans jokingly questioned if this was happening in an alternate reality. Adam Schefter announced the news for both Wilson and DeVito via an Instagram post. What followed was a flurry of amusing reactions flooding the comment section of Schefter’s post.

A fan wrote, “We’re living in an alternate reality,” in utter disbelief. Another one had a hilarious comment, writing, “Who would’ve thought?” A fan seemed rather hopeful as he wrote, “League is in good hands from now on.”

Even a few doubters filled the comment section as well. One of them wrote, “158 yds and a TD this must be like a participation award.” Another chimed in, noting, “Yall just gave it out to anyone this week.”

Nevertheless, Wilson emerged as a hero against the Houston Texans in a Week 14 matchup, and Tommy DeVito led the Giants to score a narrow 24-22 upset against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12. Wilson’s remarkable comeback and DeVito’s back-to-back dominance earned them these awards.

Tommy DeVito Sets New Standards with Three Straight Wins for Giants

Tommy DeVito has proved to be an exceptional quarterback who has succeeded in leading the Giants to three straight wins. Tyrod Taylor, the first QB choice of the Giants, suffered an injury to his ribs in the Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. Now 5-8, the Giants defeated the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots under DeVito’s patronage.

His athletic prowess against the Packers at MetLife Stadium raised his status from a lost name on the roster to that of a desired QB. In his recent display against the Green Bay Packers, Tommy Cutlets was honored as arena-filled audiences made the Italian hand gesture in his tribute.

His scramble in the third quarter set up a crucial 1-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. This was followed by an 8-yard TD pass to Isaiah Hodgins, giving their team a 21-13 lead.

Despite the challenges, which included a fumble in the Packers’ territory, DeVito remained composed. In the final drive, he orchestrated a series of well-placed passes, leading to a 37-yard game-winning field goal by Randy Bullock.

The Giants currently stand third in the NFC East with a 3.8% chance of securing a playoff berth. The Jets, on the other hand, have a slightly better chance of 10% of making the postseason. Both the team’s backup quarterbacks showed resilience and will certainly lead their respective teams to great heights in the remaining weeks.