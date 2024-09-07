Tom Brady Approves of Arch Manning’s Decision to Play Behind Quinn Ewers in Texas

One of the biggest storylines heading into this year’s college football season was the future of Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. While many expected Ewers to leave and Arch to take the reins, the former surprised fans by choosing to stay a year more at Texas.

The real shocker however came from Manning, who chose to be Quinn’s backup for a year more despite the talent(and the name) he possesses. While fans criticised his decision, the approval from Uncle Peyton and Tom Brady should inspire confidence in him.

Yesterday, on the Pat McAfee Show, Peyton Manning applauded his nephew for taking the bold decision of remaining Quinn’s backup. Since Arch chose to stay under Steve Sarkisian upon considering solid metrics, Peyton has no problem with his nephew’s decision.

“I’m proud of Arch. I’m proud of him. Most kids probably wouldn’t have stayed in that situation. He went to Texas because he wanted to play at Texas. He wanted to go to college and play for (Steve Sarkisian)… Most of the right reasons you should choose a college. I’m glad he’s staying there. He and Quinn (Ewers) have a great relationship and I think Quinn is going to have a great year.”

Interestingly, Manning’s quote was liked by Tom Brady on Instagram. Further giving Arch affirmation from the greatest backup ever. Tom Brady first played backup in college, then at the pro level. But then he became such a great quarterback that his teams mostly needed a backup QB in garbage time. So if he showed a thumbs up, Arch is on the right trajectory.

While few fans pointed out the money that Arch will be missing out, his family heritage and riches easily counter this argument. Money is not why Arch Manning is playing football, is a safe statement to stand by.

With Arch mentally prepared to remain as a backup and learn the most out of Quinn and Steve, others having a problem with this decision is really a moot point. Though an argument can always be made about him overestimating his pedigree, former NFL star Colt McCoy feels Arch has a bright future ahead of him.

Arch Manning Gets Vote Of Support From Colt McCoy

In his recent chat with “The Triple Option” host Paul Catalina, Colt McCoy had glowing words of praise for Arch Manning. McCoy described the QB as the “real deal” who is smart and hard-working backed with pedigree.

The former NFL star also credited the youngster for redshirting. McCoy says taking time as an understudy to learn the game’s in and out and then being a starter is a great recipe for success.

Colt argued that Arch need not worry about his decision as his peers like Miller Moss and Garrett Nussmeier took a similar route to QB1 and are now reaping the benefits.

“I look at some of these games from last weekend right, Miller Moss, the Nussmeier kid… I just look at the quarterbacks that performed the best in week one and you know, across the board, It seems like these were the guys that kind of waited their time, learned the system, got coached up and they stepped in there and played really good.”

Considering Colt McCoy himself had a similar path to QB1 during his Texas Longhorn days [he was the backup to Vince Young], Arch must feel more assured that his decision was right. The real verdict as always will be told by time.