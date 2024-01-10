Tom Brady Fangirl Veronika Rajek Trolls Washington Fans as the Wolverines Script Historic National Championship Win

Veronika Rajek, known for her unabashed admiration of Tom Brady, once again stepped into the spotlight, but this time, it was for her spirited support of the Michigan Wolverines. This wasn’t just any game; it was the epic College Football Playoff championship, where No. 1 Michigan clashed with No. 2 Washington Huskies at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Rajek, an ardent follower of Brady, found her loyalty naturally extending to Michigan, Brady’s alma mater. Her Instagram stories buzzed with excitement and playful trolling, much to the delight of Michigan fans and the chagrin of Washington supporters. She kicked off the social media frenzy with a picture of her TV screen, the match in full swing, captioned, “Go Blue. This is going to be quick.”

It was a bold statement, one that set the tone for the night. Her following stories were a cozy blend of sports and comfort. A bowl brimming with baked potatoes, carrots, and sweet potatoes took center stage in one story, symbolizing a perfect match-day treat.

But it was her direct message exchange with a Washington fan that stole the show. In response to their claim of Washington’s prowess, Rajek playfully retorted, “That’s fine; Michigan alumni are saying that the Wolverines are even better,” obviously referring to her NFL favorite. Her cheeky comeback resonated with the confidence and spirit of the Michigan team itself.

Tom Brady’s Mute Response

This support from Rajek wasn’t surprising, given her admiration for Brady. Her enthusiasm mirrored that of the legend himself, who famously rallied the Wolverines back in 2013 with a passionate speech, reminding them of the honor of playing for Michigan.

Brady’s legacy at Michigan and his phenomenal NFL career, including seven Super Bowl wins, are well-documented. While Rajek’s Instagram was ablaze with Michigan pride, Brady himself remained notably silent on social media about Michigan’s national championship win. However, he had given them the shoutout they needed prior to the win, with his Michigan wristband.

Fans eagerly awaited his reaction, knowing it would be a matter of time before he shared his thoughts on this historic victory. The game itself was a rollercoaster of emotions. Michigan dominated early, setting a strong pace with a 14-3 lead. But the Huskies weren’t to be underestimated, closing the gap and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

It was a heart-stopping moment when Blake Corum secured Michigan’s triumph with a 12-yard rushing touchdown, sealing the deal at 34-13. Detroit’s top teams, former Wolverines Nico Collins and Jourdan Lewis were quick to celebrate Michigan’s outstanding performance. The victory set the sports world abuzz, with analysts, celebrities, and fans joining the chorus of congratulations.

As Michigan revels in its well-deserved glory and fans like Rajek bask in the afterglow of victory, the sports world eagerly awaits Brady’s eventual nod to his alma mater’s triumphant win. In the meantime, Rajek’s playful trolling and devoted support serve as a reminder of the joy and unity sports bring, transcending beyond just the game.