Tom Brady hid partying with $150 million Snoop Dogg from his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan to protect his son

Tom Brady has won a lot of Super Bowls, and every time, he’s had Snoop Dogg with him to celebrate. Sometimes, it led to some wild nights that he had to keep secret.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

Brady’s seven rings don’t really do justice to just how successful he’s been over his career. He has the record for most wins by a player, the record for postseason wins, Super Bowl wins, and Super Bowl appearances. His seven rings are more than any NFL franchise has ever won.

There is no doubt Brady is the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL. He’s been to 10 Super Bowls in 22 seasons, a feat that seems impossible to replicate. Everyone in the sporting world recognizes how great Brady is, even those who don’t play football.

Good morning, -Just a reminder Tom Brady has more super bowl wins than any franchise. -Only three franchises have more playoff wins than him. -Also has more playoff wins than 13 teams combined appearances. pic.twitter.com/ujWneTXUbL — Woods (@TrolledBySiakam) July 9, 2022

Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg partying got Jack and Bridget Moynahan in the mix

Even though Snoop Dogg is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan at the core, he found solace in Brady’s friendship, and as a result, he used to frequently attend the Patriots Super Bowl celebrations.

“I was at the party,” Snoop explained. “I party with everybody. Even though I’m a Steelers fan, I showed up for my Patriots. I showed up on TV, and Mr. Kraft and he and I were performing. I was hanging out, I was doing everything I needed to do to be part of the Patriot family. And I thank them all for welcoming me. That was love.”

However, one night ended up being a little crazier than the others. In 2019, Brady brought his son Jack Moynahan to a Super Bowl party with the iconic rapper. Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $150 million.

Jack Moynahan is Brady’s son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Jack is now 14 years old, and even though Brady and Bridget aren’t together anymore, Brady still makes sure to spend time with his son including bringing him to his celebrations.

“It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady revealed. “But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son… he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’”

“He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good,’” Brady continued. The legendary quarterback then started to realize that this kind of partying could get him in trouble with his ex-wife.

“It’s two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I’m like, ‘Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time.’”

