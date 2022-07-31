Peyton Manning and Eli Manning add to their combined $400 million net worth by making a starter level salary with ESPN

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have taken up Manningcast on ESPN for Monday Night Football games during their retirement. For this, ESPN is rumored to be paying them $12-18 million each.

Peyton and Eli Manning both finished their illustrious career in the NFL with their respective teams. Both the quarterbacks finished with 2 Super Bowl rings and were a main stay for their franchise.

Peyton Manning has an estimated net worth of $250 million while Eli Manning has an estimated net worth of $150 million, bringing their total to $400 million.

During their playing career, there were always whisperings about how smart both the quarterbacks were. One of the main reasons for their success was the preparation they did in the film room beforehand. Both quarterbacks were not athletically gifted like many others.

Because of their knowledge in the film room and gravity they provide as ex NFL superstars, ESPN launched a broadcast called the Manningcast. On this broadcast, the two brothers commentate Monday Night football games. Sometimes, they even bring in guest players and coaches who can make the viewing experience much more enjoyable.

ESPN is paying Peyton Manning and Eli Manning very handsomely for their time

ESPN decided to make this move because of the low popularity their broadcast held with NFL fans. Monday night games with ESPN used to be dreaded by fans alike. Recently, ESPN doubled down and signed a 11 year deal which includes Wild Card playoff games.

To back this up, they went out and signed Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to ludicrous contracts that will cost atleast $30 million combined per year. The Manning brothers are expected to be paid something a bit less, if not similar.

This includes more than just the Manningcast. Peyton Manning’s “Peyton’s Places” has been a show that he has been making for ESPN. On this show, Peyton revisits important moments throughout the history of football through conversations with those involved.

Although some might see this investment by ESPN as pointless, it had to be done to maintain relevance within the broadcasting circle. Amazon, CBS, NBC, and even Nickelodeon are jumping into the broadcasting business. In the future it will only get more crowded.

