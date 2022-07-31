Tom Brady should hope $400 million Jennifer Lopez divorces Ben Affleck and remarries if he wants to win his 8th Super Bowl

Tom Brady is back to chase his eighth Super Bowl, and he should hope help comes in the form of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship.

Specifically, he should hope for the downfall of the relationship. Yes, adding Julio Jones was great, and Russell Gage is going to be a great target to throw to, but more than anything Brady’s championship hopes may ride on the celebrity couple’s relationship status.

The Buccaneers quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement earlier this summer. It was a confusing moment because retiring at 44-years old made sense, and yet, because it was Brady, it also made no sense at all.

Brady had just finished one of his best seasons ever. He led the league in passing yards at 5,316 and passing touchdowns with 43. Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has rediscovered the big-play side of him.

The Buccaneers battled eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams hard, coming all the way back from down 27-3, but they couldn’t pull through in the end.

THIS GAME IS INSANE! Tom Brady with a chance for another comeback! F it he deserves it! #Rams #Bucs pic.twitter.com/J5nuxrhi1i — Goingforiton4th (@goingforiton4th) January 23, 2022

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes joined Rob Gronkowski after selling $3.4 Million worth NFT art pieces in just 20 minutes

Why should Tom Brady hope for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s demise?

In April, 2022, hit pop icon Jennifer Lopez and Hollywood star Ben Affleck announced that they were engaged for a second time, 18 years after their split.

The two tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month, having their marriage in secret. However, their marriage might be a problem for Tom Brady.

Brady and Ben Affleck are good friends as Affleck is a Boston native, and thus was a Patriots fan for all of Brady’s tenure. However, Brady may have to abandon his friendship for his 23rd year in the NFL.

Following Jennifer Lopez’s love life, there’s a funny pattern that you can find between her romances and Brady’s rings. In 1997, Lopez married Ojani Noa as Brady and the Wolverines won the National Title.

Then in 2001, Jennifer Lopez married Chris Judd as Brady won his first Super Bowl as a New England Patriot. In 2004, Lopez wed Marc Anthony while Brady hoisted his third Lombardi trophy.

In short, every time Lopez has married someone, Brady’s won a title. If he wants his eighth, he may have to lean on the back of the world famous singer. J-Lo has a net worth of $400 million, trumping Tom Brady’s $250 million net worth and Ben Affleck’s $200 million.

So, if J-Lo marries in 2023, Brady will win his eighth title, it’s that simple. For that to happen, she’ll need to divorce Ben Affleck and find a new partner quick.

All jokes aside, J-Lo and Affleck seem to be doing well together, and Brady’s made it work in years where Lopez isn’t marrying someone, so he should be more than fine. However, the coincidence is simply crazy to think about.

Believe It or Not! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dmeq7e0yHu — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 21, 2022

Also Read: Jerry Jones upstages Shaquille O’Neal in real estate market with purchase of $28.1 million mansion in Texas