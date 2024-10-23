Tom Brady Includes Russell Wilson in His ‘Stars of Week’ List After Emphatic Win vs Jets

Here are Tom Brady’s stars for the seventh week of the NFL! The former Patriots star had two quarterbacks and a running back make it to his list this time. Among all the names, it was Steelers’ starter Russell Wilson who grabbed major attention.

Brady praised Wilson for his performance, stating:

“He proved why he should be the starter in his debut against the Jets on Sunday night. Mike Tomlin made a tough decision but he got the job done.”

In his first game of the season, the Steelers star made 16 completions in 29 attempts. He covered 264 yards with 3 total TDs. Wilson’s exceptional play led the Pittsburgh side to be successful in scoring 37 points, the most in a game by them since 2021.

Before the former Seahawks QB had taken the starting position for the Steelers, there were a lot of doubts pouring in from NFL spectators. With Justin Fields being the favorite, it was an unexpected scene for Coach Tomlin to bring in Wilson.

However, as Brady hinted, this move turned out to be a masterstroke, with the Pittsburgh side being able to capitalize on Wilson’s throwing abilities to the fullest.

Moreover, bringing Russell into a game against a senior player like Aaron Rodgers proved to work in the working of the team as well, to build major confidence for the Steelers’ QB.

Talking about confident play, there are two other players who gained Brady’s praises with their relentless efforts on the field this week.

Other players who made it to Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of the Week

One prominent name was the Bills QB Josh Allen. His game against the Titans witnessed the quarterback amassing 2 touchdowns for 323 yards and a completion percentage of 63.6.

Also, Allen has 12 passing touchdowns this season with 0 interceptions. Despite the slow start, Brady highlighted how they came flying back to clinch a 34-10 victory.

Next on the list was Eagles’ star, Saquon Barkley. Making a comeback to the MetLife stadium, Barkley was unstoppable against the Giants as he scored 1 touchdown for 176 yards. Tom Brady underlined, “he is averaging 110 yards rushing.”

While these players have been phenomenal on the gridiron, this week has witnessed other remarkable moments as well. Some of them include Lamar Jackson and his 5 touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Derrick Henry’s 81-yard run, the Chiefs continued their winning streak. Vikings after 5 consecutive wins, lost to the Lions.

These matches promise an even more competitive and thrilling week 8 clash as the Jets will lock horns with the Patriots, the Eagles will take on Joe Burrow-led Bengals and the all-time infamous rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby will be stirred once again.