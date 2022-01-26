“Tom Brady is not the coach, he don’t run the team”: Antonio Brown doesn’t feel the need to apologize to Bucs QB for his MetLife tantrum because their careers are unrelated

The Bucs may be out of the playoffs and Tom Brady may be hanging up his cleats this summer, but the Antonio Brown drama is going nowhere.

On the most recent episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Brandon Marshall, Nick Young, and Jared Odrick sat down with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown for an extremely engaging conversation.

The group talked about everything from mental health to AB’s recent meetings with Kanye West and Madonna, before addressing the obvious elephant in the room.

This was, of course, Brown’s controversial decision to get shirtless and leave midway through the Bucs’ game against the Jets a couple of weeks ago. The incident sparked tons of drama and has now even led to Brown considering pursuing legal action against the Buccaneers, which could even include a lawsuit for defamation.

While AB’s main problem is with Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht, some fans have put him under fire for the way he has handled his relationship with Tom Brady.

It’s no secret that in the eyes of most NFL teams, Brown was damaged goods following his 2019 release from the Patriots after a wild series of off-the-field issues overshadowed his athletic ability.

However, Tom Brady put his reputation on the line to bring AB to Tampa last year and it turned out well. Brown played a crucial, but not major, role in their Super Bowl victory and it appeared that he would have more responsibility this year with key injuries on the Bucs offense.

Whether Brown likes to admit it or not, his career had a revival and it was, in large part, thanks to Tom Brady. That being said, his actions after the fiasco at MetLife were a bit inconsistent.

Antonio Brown says he doesn’t feel apologetic towards Tom Brady

Brown insisted that he had no issue with Brady and that he was grateful for him, but in parallel, he called out Brady’s personal trainer and close friend Alex Guerrero and even put the blame on Brady for his own incentive-laden contract.

“Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend,” Brown said early this month on the Full Send podcast. “Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

On the recent episode of I AM ATHLETE, Brown did admit to Nick Young that he was grateful that someone of Brady’s status went out of their way for him, but maintained that there’s no need for apologies.

“There’s a lot of people right now saying, ‘How you do that to Tom Brady?'”, Marshall prompted. Brown quickly responded, “Tom Brady’s career has nothing to do with my career, man. He not the coach, he don’t run the team.”

“He can’t control what happened to me, he got a job to do. Every individual out there got a job to do. What happened to me was unfortunate, it had nothing to with him.”