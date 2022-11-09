“Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time”: Shaquille O’Neal defends Bucs QB after his subpar performance this season

Tom Brady is going through a difficult period in his life. On the field, his team is underperforming, and in his personal life, he is going through a marital rift that is now leading to divorce. Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA legend, defended NFL star Tom Brady in a statement. It appears that the Big Aristotle has made it his goal to advocate for Brady.

Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to express his opinions. The former Los Angeles Lakers star discussed Brady’s ongoing issues on the field and off it in the most recent episode of his podcast. The release day for the episode was October 28, 2022.

Brady’s family issues, according to Shaq, are the cause of his ineffectiveness on the field. He thinks that Brady’s on-field struggles have nothing to do with his skills or experience. He had a similar circumstance to Tom Brady a few years ago. He could relate to Brady’s struggle.

Shaq talks about Tom Brady performance on the The Big Podcast



Shaquille O’Neal recently discussed with his podcast co-hosts why Tom Brady’s performance in the games did not live up to expectations in the podcast. With his co-hosts Anthony “Spice” Adams, a former NFL player, and Nischelle Turner, they got into a small argument.

Shaqs stated “Tom is currently going through a difficult time. It has nothing to do with his age or his love of football, but dealing with real-life issues takes a lot of strength. I am aware of his struggles. Although I am unaware of his circumstances, I wish him well and hope that they can mend fences and reunite.”

While Anthony Adams agreed with Shaq’s argument, Nischelle Turner did not. Adams believed it would be unfair to treat Brady differently from the other players while still holding them accountable for their actions.

Shaqs continued “I was going through a divorce during the 2006 Finals, and I was unable to perform well. At that point, I had to hand everything over to Dwyane Wade, saying, “I don’t have it.””

Turner concurred with Shaq that Brady has been playing poorly, but the NFL superstar is still the best of all time, according to Shaq. Additionally, Turner and Adams concurred that Brady’s poor performances were ruining his legacy.

