Peyton Manning Admits That He Could Never Do What Lamar Jackson Did Against The Saints

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-13 to win their third straight game, extending their lead atop the AFC North. Lamar Jackson, the star Ravens quarterback, showed off his competitive spirit during the Monday Night Football game at the Caesars Superdome.

Lamar Jackson was quite literally distributing the ball. Without his top two targets, Andrews and Bateman, Jackson’s passing game became more erratic. On his first eight passes, he connected with eight different players.

Justin Houston, an outside linebacker, recorded 2.5 sacks and a fourth-quarter interception. He became the first Ravens player ever to record three straight games with multiple sacks. Houston was the team’s top playmaker as the defense held on until four minutes remaining in the contest before allowing a touchdown.

Peyton Manning Showers Praise On Lamar Jackson

On 11 carries, Jackson gained 82 yards in the rush, which is a game-high. He reached 100 touchdowns with a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Likely. He also hit the milestone of 4226 yards in only 66 games.

Jackson became just the sixth quarterback to record more than 4000 yards of rushing and 100 touchdown passes at the same time. With this, he joins a selected group of quarterbacks who have altered the course of games and demonstrated dual-threat versatility.

Peyton Manning, a former NFL legend, praised Lamar after seeing his last game’s throw. He said that Jackson is an extremely special talent.

Peyton Manning: “Young quarterbacks …Lamar Jackson is different, special, he can make those kinds of throws. You can’t.” pic.twitter.com/y9OckVYI7r — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 8, 2022

Manning stated: “I’ve never seen that and couldn’t do it, young quarterbacks don’t watch that, its not that’s normal, and it’s not easy to get your feet set. Lamar Jackson is unique, special, and capable of making such throws. You simply cannot.”

Along with Josh Allen, Jackson is the only player in NFL history to score 20 rushing touchdowns and 100 passing touchdowns before the age of 26. They were both chosen in 2018.

