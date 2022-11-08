Juwan Johnson Net Worth: How Much Has The Saints Tight End Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

American football tight end Juwan Johnson, 26, plays for the New Orleans Saints. In 2020, as an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Saints after playing college football at Penn State and Oregon.

Johnson had a breakout season for the Saints last year, pulling in 13 passes for 159 yards and 4 touchdowns. The previous season, he played wide receiver and saw action on the field for only 21.7% of the team’s offensive snaps. Johnson always managed to make plays when he was on the field.

Juwan is a standout player for the New Orleans Saints. In the year 2020, Juwan wed Chanen Johnson, the love of his life. With over 2 million followers, the couple have quickly become TikTok celebrities.

Juwan Johnson’s Net Worth

Juwan’s estimated net worth in 2022 is $3 million. With the New Orleans Saints, Juwan Johnson agreed to a one-year deal worth $895,000, which included an average annual salary of $895,000. Johnson’s base salary will be $895,000 in 2022, with a cap hit of $895,000.

Before transferring to Oregon for his senior year, Johnson played college football at Penn State from 2015 to 2018. Johnson signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints on April 27, 2020, following the 2020 NFL Draft.

On September 5, 2020, he was released during the final roster cuts, and the following day, he was added to the team’s practice squad. He was added to the active roster on October 24, October 31, December 5, and December 12 for the team’s games against the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles in weeks 7, 8, and 13.

Johnson then returned to the practice squad following each game. They added him to the active roster on December 19, 2020.

