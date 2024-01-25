Tom Brady’s Multi-Million Dollar Watch Collection’s Value Was Pushed Even Higher After a $85,000 Worth Gift from Former Audemars Piguet CEO

Tom Brady might not have held the tag of the highest-paid NFL quarterback; however, he maintained consistency for two decades, not only securing accolades after accolades but also amassing a substantial $333 million in earnings. The seven-time Super Bowl champion diversified into various ventures leveraging his wealth, including the sports brand TB12, a clothing line known as Brady Brand, and a production company named Religion of Sports.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Tom Brady has often showcased his taste for sophisticated accessories, just as he recently did in his Instagram story. The former NFL star displayed his $85,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar timepiece, expressing gratitude with the caption: “One of my fav fav. Thanks Francois.” Take a look at Tom’s luxurious timepiece:

The mysterious reference to Francois alludes to the individual credited with transforming the Royal Oak into a highly coveted watch. Notably, Francois is parting ways with Audemars Piguet after an impressive tenure spanning almost three decades.

Tom Brady’s opulent wristwatch is an exclusive limited edition, with only 300 pieces available. The timeless timepiece is a refined combination of a lightweight titanium case and a salmon-hued “Grande Tapisserie” dial, adorned with complementary subdials.

Moreover, the watch is enhanced with white gold-applied hour markers. It has Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating and a distinctive “salmon” toned inner bezel. This exquisite accessory reflects both sophistication and functionality.

Inside Tom Brady’ Luxurious Watch Collection

Tom Brady’s watch collection is becoming a prominent fixture in the world of haute horology. The retired quarterback continues to expand his impressive assortment. Brady showcases a diverse and exclusive collection, seldom glimpsed in public, from eye-catching and fashionable timepieces to exceptionally rare watches reserved for the ultra-elite.

In Tom Brady’s opulent collection, standout pieces include a rare seven-figure, skull-themed Richard Mille, which he showcased before the Rose Bowl. The Rolex Daytona “John Player Special” is another exclusive addition. It is nicknamed for its black and gold dial, mirroring the 1970s Lotus F1 racing team’s colors.

Additionally, Brady also flaunts a Rolex Day-Date Platinum with an olive green face and Arabic numerals. Next comes the IWC Portuguese Hand-Wound Tourbillon Squelette. It stands out with its 18-karat red gold case, fully skeletonized dial, and a visible tourbillon at 9 o’clock, limited to just 25 pieces.

Another attention-grabbing piece is the Rolex Day-Date 36 “Puzzle Dial.”. It features a unique jigsaw motif, sapphire hour markers, and an inspirational word aperture at 12 o’clock. Brady also possesses a rare Patek Philippe in his collection. It highlights his discerning taste with this vintage gem, known for its limited production and substantial value at auctions.