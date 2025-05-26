Shedeur Sanders Splurging $500,000 on a Rolls Royce Despite Sliding to Round 5 Didn’t Please NFL Fans:”Gonna Live With His Dad Again Soon”

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is reportedly already putting that $4.6 million contract to use. After sliding to round five in the draft, you’d think Shedeur would take a moment before celebrating his initiation into the NFL. But, no. He’s Shedeur Sanders, after all. When has he ever shied away from treating himself?

Advertisement

After going from the projected first-round pick to a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns and getting a four-year, $4.6 million contract, Shedeur has apparently bought himself yet another Rolls-Royce. This time, it seems to be a custom ride.

Flexing his custom olive-green whip on YouTube was his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. In February, Shedeur was spotted eyeing high-end vehicles at Vegas Auto Gallery.

“A much-deserved gift to himself,” Dov Kleiman reported on X. But fans didn’t think so.

Considering that this supposed new whip costs around half a million, and Shedeur only has his $447,380 signing bonus in guarantees, fans were perplexed by Shedeur’s spending habits.

That’s his entire take home pay for year one of his rookie deal. 🫡 — loubigs.sol (@loubigs1) May 26, 2025

There goes his first year salary…. — Ben Timofeyev (@BenTimofeyev) May 26, 2025

“Gonna be living with his dad again soon,” one fan noted.

So rather than hitting the field and studying the playbook + film, he’s spending his entire first year salary on a car? No wonder no GM wanted this kid 🤷‍♂️ — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) May 26, 2025

Gonna be living with his dad again soon. — Max (@QuantumRides) May 26, 2025

Fans clearly didn’t think a new car was “well-deserved.” Add to the fact that Shedeur’s draft slide cost him tens of millions of dollars, it doesn’t seem like much to celebrate either.

Shedeur already owns another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, and even a Tesla Cybertruck.