Shedeur Sanders Splurging $500,000 on a Rolls Royce Despite Sliding to Round 5 Didn’t Please NFL Fans:”Gonna Live With His Dad Again Soon”

Nidhi
Published

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is reportedly already putting that $4.6 million contract to use. After sliding to round five in the draft, you’d think Shedeur would take a moment before celebrating his initiation into the NFL. But, no. He’s Shedeur Sanders, after all. When has he ever shied away from treating himself?

After going from the projected first-round pick to a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns and getting a four-year, $4.6 million contract, Shedeur has apparently bought himself yet another Rolls-Royce. This time, it seems to be a custom ride.

Flexing his custom olive-green whip on YouTube was his older brother Deion Sanders Jr. In February, Shedeur was spotted eyeing high-end vehicles at Vegas Auto Gallery.

Shedeur set his sights on a Rolls-Royce Phantom with an Exterior Black Diamond finish and an Interior Grace White with Peony Red Accents, priced at a hefty $495,000. However, Sanders wanted the car in an earth green color. It seems like he got what he wanted.

 “A much-deserved gift to himself,” Dov Kleiman reported on X. But fans didn’t think so.

Considering that this supposed new whip costs around half a million, and Shedeur only has his $447,380 signing bonus in guarantees, fans were perplexed by Shedeur’s spending habits.

“Gonna be living with his dad again soon,” one fan noted.

Fans clearly didn’t think a new car was “well-deserved.” Add to the fact that Shedeur’s draft slide cost him tens of millions of dollars, it doesn’t seem like much to celebrate either.

Shedeur also showcased a massive diamond chain reported to be worth well over $100K during the draft, and flashed a briefcase reportedly full of a million dollars during his celebration party. Shedeur Sanders is rich and likes to show it. That’s not exactly breaking news.

Shedeur already owns another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, and even a Tesla Cybertruck.

