Tom Brady Once Said He Was “Done” Throwing the Ball to Rookie Rob Gronkowski: “I Told You 50 Times…”

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have combined for more touchdowns (93) than any QB-TE combination in NFL history. However, there once was a time when Gronkowski thought he’d never see a pass from Brady again.

On the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronkowski reflected on an “annoying” moment as Brady’s teammate. He took co-host Julian Edelman back to his rookie year, where Brady didn’t mince words regarding his method of running a particular route.

“When I was a rookie… I couldn’t get outside [my] defender on a flag route… the defender was always outside of me, squatting at 10 yards… Brady just turns around in the meeting, cause it’s on film… he goes, ‘Gronk, I’m f***ing done throwing you the ball. I told you 50 times to get outside. You’re not getting outside.'”

Gronkowski said he was comforted by veteran tight end Alge Crumpler after Brady’s words. Crumpler told him Brady “[didn’t] mean it.” Gronk, however, wasn’t convinced. In the end, Brady’s threat motivated Gronkowski to raise his play.

“That fired me up. I was like ‘alright, I’m gonna show this guy.’ But that’s the leadership style he had. He was brutally honest… and he would get you to go to the next level.”

As it turns out, Crumpler was correct; Gronkowski received nearly 960 targets from Brady over 11 seasons. That amount is roughly 80 more than Edelman, who had his own story about Brady.

Julian Edelman reveals his “annoying” Tom Brady moment

Like Gronkowski, Edelman’s memory came from his rookie season. But instead of it being an offense-centered incident, it came on special teams. Apparently, Brady used to take great issue with the way Edelman handled punt returns.

“Preseason game. It was my first punt return… I see Tom on the sideline… he was like coaching me up on how to return a punt. He’s like, ‘just get up fiiiieeeeeeeeld!’ I’m sitting there, looking at him like, ‘f*ck this guy. This guy has never done this. He does not know what I’m feeling right now.’ I was so annoyed.”

Moments later, on the re-punt following a penalty, Edelman ran the ball back for a touchdown. As a seventh-round pick who played quarterback in college, his roster status was far from guaranteed.

The return likely played a big role in him making the initial 53-man squad. If that’s the case, Edelman – like Gronkowski – has another reason to thank Brady for his successful professional career.