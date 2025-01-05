Tom Brady Responds With Hilarious Jibe After Rob Gronkowski Asks for His Honest Review of Visiting His Italian Restaurant in Tampa

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) look on in the second half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski never miss a chance to throw jabs at each other whenever they meet on live TV, especially when they suit up for Fox. And they didn’t pass up the opportunity when the Bucs were prepping for their season finale against the Saints.

Advertisement

Brady, who was set to call the game, joined the Fox crew remotely from the Raymond James Stadium for a pregame chatter. That is when Gronk, who was in the studio with the rest of the crew, decided to punch in some fun.

“Tom, what’s up my brother?” he said. “I heard you took the Fox crew to my restaurant, Rocca, last night — the best Italian food in all of Tampa. How was it, my brother?”

When it comes to Gronk, Tom never hesitates to share a moment of light-hearted banter, even if they are at work. And although he gave a big thumbs up to Gronk’s Italian restaurant, he did make sure to pull the legendary TE’s leg while doing so.

“It was absolutely incredible. I’ll tell you I loved it. Great job,” he said. “I don’t know what your involvement is. I don’t know if you set the menu. But they did say on the way out you still have like an outstanding bill or something you didn’t pay, which is crazy. And I didn’t want to pick up the tab; I’m a little low on cash these days. I’ve been spending a lot these days.”

“He’s got a chance to break some pretty cool records.” @TomBrady has been very impressed with Baker Mayfield’s play this season. pic.twitter.com/DpfXeSmhJt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025

For those who may not know, Gronk is an investor in Rocca, which is a critically acclaimed Italian restaurant near Armature Works in Tampa. As Gronk mentioned, it serves the best Italian food in the town, and its healthy menu is something that attracts fitness freaks like Tom Brady himself.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, “The restaurant’s menu only uses healthy fats and olive oil. Salads and wraps come with chicken, steak, salmon, or tofu as protein.”

For someone like Brady, who is always health conscious, Rocca is the kind of place where you might expect him to take his Fox colleagues to dinner.