Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek ‘Desperately’ Wants to Get Drafted as a Wide Receiver in the NFL

Veronika Rajek is a well-known model who doesn’t shy away from expressing exactly what she thinks. Repeatedly, Rajek has claimed that because she is so beautiful, life is very tough for her.

The Slovakian bombshell had also claimed in an interview quite a while ago that because she has a perfect body, she gets a lot of hate online, especially from women. While she has been a popular figure for quite some time, she gained a crazy amount of followers when rumors of her dating NFL legend Tom Brady started spreading like wildfire.

Veronika had attended a Buccaneers vs Saints game in December in which Tom scripted one of the greatest come from behind victories of all time. After the contest, Veronika had posted a few photos in TB12 Jersey with a lengthy caption showering love on the GOAT Quarterback.

Since then, Rajek has been getting a lot of attention from Brady fans and it won’t be wrong to say that she is thoroughly enjoying them. Time to time, Veronika has posted stories hinting that she might be interesting in dating the former Tampa Bay QB.

Veronika Rajek wants to play Wide Receiver in the NFL

While many thought that Rajek’s love for the NFL started when her ‘Brady-post’ went viral, she recently revealed in an interaction with The U.S Sun, that she has been following the game for years now.

As it turns out, Rajek now wants to get drafted into the NFL. In a recent Instagram video, the Slovakian model claimed, “as you know there will be no football for a few months now. I am practicing pretty hard for the draft, so in case there are any offers for the receiver or defensive back position, contact my manager.”

Veronika then congratulated the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win with a heavy heart as she was cheering for the Eagles. Moreover, she also added that for Mama Kelce, it is a very proud moment as both her sons played in the Super Bowl.

Will Veronika find any takers in the NFL?

