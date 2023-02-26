Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Sets the Internet Ablaze With ‘All-Pink’ Look in Latest Viral Video

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek has become a massive entity in the NFL world in super quick time. She now has over 4.1 Million followers on Instagram and with every new post, Rajek ends up breaking the Internet.

We all know how much she loves to express exactly how beautiful she is. In fact, Rajek has stated in several interviews that because she is so beautiful, her Instagram and TikTok accounts have been regularly taken down as insecure people just cannot stop attacking her.

Tall & Ravishing Veronika Rajek Breaks the Internet With Latest Viral Video

With her Instagram posts, Rajek has been dropping hints regarding dating NFL legend Tom Brady for quite some time now. However, lately, the hints have reduced as her looks are proving enough to fetch insane engagement on her social media handles.

Most recently, Veronika broke the Internet after dropping a reel in which she can be seen moving up an escalator while sporting an all pink look. Black sunglasses and white footwear added the much needed color contrast to the overall look. “That feeling when all the responsibilities got dumped onto others on a Friday,” Rajek conveyed through the video.

With the video already heading towards a million views and having crossed 100k likes, it would be fair to say that the look is a sure shot hit.

Will Tom Brady End Up Dating Veronika Rajek?

Veronika Rajek’s popularity is growing immensely with every passing day and Tom Brady has a lot to do with it. The Slovakian model made the headlines after showering love on the superstar quarterback in December last year.

Tom had scripted a magnificent come from behind victory against the Saints after which, Rajek shared a few pictures in TB12 jersey with a lengthy caption about Brady’s greatness. Since then, the Brady-Rajek dating rumors have been spreading like wildfire.

However, the fact that Veronika is already married and Brady is busy spending quality time with his kids, suggests that there might be little to no truth to all the dating speculations. However, when Tom is involved, nothing can be said with absolute surety as he is known for surprising his fans from time to time.

