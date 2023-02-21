“Are Those From Tom Brady?”: Veronika Rajek Can’t Stop Gushing Over the Gorgeous Bouquet of Red Roses Sent by ‘Someone Special’ on Her Birthday

Veronika Rajek recently crossed the 4 Million follower mark on Instagram and although she might not say it, but Tom Brady has had a major role in that. It’s not like Rajek wasn’t popular before the rumors of her dating Tom started spreading, but one simply can’t deny the kind of upsurge her popularity graph has witnessed since her ‘Brady-Praise’ post went viral.

Veronika had witnessed a Bucs vs Saints game in December last year after which she had posted a few photos in TB12 jersey. However, the caption of the post actually ended up going more viral as she had showered a lot of love on the former Tampa Bay QB through it.

Veronika Rajek receives a special bouquet on her birthday

Veronika has kept on dropping hints that she might still be interested in dating the GOAT. However, in the last few days, the hints reduced to a great extent.

Rajek, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday, is now back with what many are calling a clear ‘Brady-dating’ hint. Veronika did not post anything directly about Tom in her birthday pictures. Neither did Tom wish him on her special day. However, after Rajek’s big day came to a close, she shared a video of a beautiful bouquet of red roses which someone special must have recently sent her.

Rajek did not reveal the name of the person who sent her those flowers but a balloon saying ‘Happy Birthday’ attached on the back of the bouquet suggested that she got it on her big day which has led many fans to speculate that she might actually be dating the recently retired QB.

Veronika Rajek has a lot of respect for Gisele Bundchen

Slovakian bombshell Veronika has become a massive entity in the world of the NFL in super quick time. Not long ago, she sat down for an interview with The US Sun where she had talked in detail about Tom’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Commenting on her comparison with Gisele, Veronika had stated that there is no doubt that Gisele is super successful and extremely gorgeous but, her comparison with the Brazilian model isn’t fair as she wasn’t even born when Bundchen had already started ruling the modeling world.

“It’s not good people are comparing me and Gisele – when they found her in Brazil in 1994 I wasn’t even born,” she had claimed. Veronika had gone on to add that she would rather like to be compared with girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, or Kendall Jenner instead of Gisele as they are much younger.

