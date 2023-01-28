Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Showers Praise on Gisele Bündchen, Calls Her “An Amazing Woman”

Veronika Rajek has been making waves in the NFL community of late. She has often flaunted her love for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady. This has led to her fame increasing after fans started speculating about a possible relationship between them. Now, it seems she wants to ensure there is no bad blood between her and Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Sun, she says she is not very fond of being compared to Bündchen. “Gisele is one amazing woman and she inspired me,” she says. “People compare us but I am not Gisele. I’m Veronika – I’m totally different. She is amazing, she is one of a kind. I love every post that she shares.”

“It’s not good people are comparing me and Gisele – when they found her in Brazil in 1994 I wasn’t even born. She looks beautiful and amazing, her body after two kids is perfect,” she added, saying she preferred being compared to models who are her same age. “When we are comparing the young models, you can compare me with the girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, or Kendall Jenner.”

Veronika Rajek leads the race to date Tom Brady after his split from Bündchen

Fans love drama. Especially if it concerns their favorite player in the NFL. Well, for most fans, finding Brady a girlfriend has been the top priority since his ex-wife Bündchen filed for divorce. While there have been a couple of contenders unintentionally vying for that position, Rajek has so far outpaced all of them. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Rajek has been happily married for over 4 years.

Hailing from Slovakia, Rajek is a model and an Instagram influencer, who has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone. She began her modeling career in Italy when she was 14 years old. However, her return to Slovakia and her eventual participation in beauty pageants there increased her exposure. As of now, she lives in Mexico, where she spreads her love for Brady.

Tom Brady has had a horrible season, on and off the field. His decision to un-retire only after 40 days in retirement, proved to be a fatal one. Ever since his announcement, things between him and Bündchen worsened, and it started seriously affecting his performance on the field. Eventually, the rift ended when Bündchen decided to end their 13-year-old marriage, and filed for divorce.

While many thought getting a divorce would help TB12 finally get his bearings together, it did not work out for him as planned. Although he had a couple of good showings, he failed to make a major difference. Eventually, the Bucs crashed out of the playoffs, and Brady’s future in Tampa Bay and the NFL is in question. Many think he will join a different team, but some still speculate he could retire for good this time.

Whatever he decides to do, Rajek will definitely be one of his most vocal supporters. Fans will be excited to see them both together, at least for a picture, donning a different uniform. Where will we see Brady end his career? Or have we seen the last of this great legend?

