Tom Brady Should Rank Above LeBron James in Top 100 Athletes of 21st Century: Stephen A. Smith

ESPN’s recently released “Top 100 professional athletes since 2000” list has sparked intense debate, with one of their own analysts seeming a little skeptical about the rankings. The list places Michael Phelps, Serena Williams, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady in the top five spots. But Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying it.

During his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith voiced his disagreement, arguing that Tom Brady deserves a higher spot than LeBron James. His reasoning is focused on the number of rings each of them has.

“Brady’s a seven-time champion, period. LeBron’s four. Brady’s 7-3 in 10 trips to the Super Bowl. LeBron is 4-6. It’s just that simple to me. LeBron deserves to be up there. I think they both deserve to be higher, but I’d put Brady higher than LeBron.”

The outspoken analyst doesn’t just think Brady should outrank James, he believes both legends deserve higher spots overall. But when it comes to choosing between the two, Smith’s preference is tilted toward the legendary quarterback.

.@stephenasmith is putting Brady ahead of LeBron in the top 100 pro athletes since 2000 pic.twitter.com/CfvBj4ayju — First Take (@FirstTake) July 22, 2024

Tom Brady’s dominance in the NFL is undoubtedly hard to ignore. He stacked up his resume with 15 Pro Bowl selections, three NFL MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVPs, and, of course, the seven Super Bowl rings. On top of that, Brady boasts numerous other records like being the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

LeBron, on the other hand, has four NBA MVP awards and an impressive 20 All-Star selections. He even recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader. So, if one takes a closer look at things, it’s a neck-and-neck race when comparing the two greats. Yet, Smith suggests Brady’s edge in championships still tips the scales.

Which Other NFL Players Feature in the Top 100 Athletes List Alongside TB12?

ESPN’s “Top 100 Professional Athletes since 2000” list has given NFL fans plenty to chew on, with 12 football players making the cut. Brady leads the pack at number 5, solidifying his status as one of the greatest athletes across all sports. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes lands at 18th.

Let’s take a look at all the names from the NFL and their respective ranks:

5 – Tom Brady

18 – Patrick Mahomes

20 – Aaron Donald

26 – Peyton Manning

27 – Randy Moss

57 – Calvin Johnson

58 – J.J. Watt

61 – Ray Lewis

91 – Aaron Rodgers

96 – Darrelle Revis

99 – Ed Reed

100 – Charles Woodson

Each of these players left an indelible mark on the sport, and their inclusion speaks to their lasting impact. While debates about individual rankings are obvious, the NFL’s strong showing on this list is undeniable. More so, it’s only a testament to the sport’s prominence in the athletic world with 12% of the spots occupied by NFL athletes.