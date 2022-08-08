Tom Brady Sr. revealed how Tom Brady pops ’45 pills’ a day to keep his $250 million ageless body churning

Tom Brady is a human mystery. He’s 45-years old and still playing some of the best football of his career. His father Tom Brady Sr. revealed it takes a lot to keep his body in shape.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

After retiring this offseason, the NFL world was shaken. However, just 40 days into that retirement, Brady decided enough was enough and came back.

Tom Brady Sr. revealed it takes a lot of medication for Tom Brady to keep playing

Maintaining a high level of fitness at 45-years old takes effort. Tom Brady’s father dived deeper into what it takes to keep the quarterback’s body producing at a high level even right now.

Last year, Tom Brady Sr. appeared on an interview to talk about how his son stays healthy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Brady’s father was asked about whether he encourages his son to wear a mask as much as he can.

“Yes,” Tom Brady Sr. answered. “You know what, he’s 43 years of age. We keep harping on it. Frankly, he thinks his body with — he probably takes 45 pills a day. So far, God willing, he’s still healthy. But the answer is yes, we do.”

Both of Brady’s parents contracted Covid-19, and so there might have been some extra caution regarding the virus. They both recovered well and are happy and healthy.

“I had no interest whatsoever in winning or losing, I just was interested in taking the next breath.”@TomBrady‘s parents sat down with @Andrea_Kremer to detail Tom Brady Sr. overcoming COVID and the excitement of getting to see his son play in his 10th Super Bowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/VEX0vQooIo — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2021

