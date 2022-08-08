NFL

“Go into your GM’s office, pull your pants down and take a sh*t”: Peyton Manning had an interesting recruitment strategy to bring $48 million All Pro pro tackle to Denver

"Go into your GM's office, pull your pants down and take a sh*t": Peyton Manning had an interesting recruitment strategy to bring $48 million All Pro pro tackle to Denver
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"The cost of engine alone is $1.73 million": Alpine seeks compensation from Oscar Piastri after he abandons them despite their heavy investment in him
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
"Go into your GM's office, pull your pants down and take a sh*t": Peyton Manning had an interesting recruitment strategy to bring $48 million All Pro pro tackle to Denver
“Go into your GM’s office, pull your pants down and take a sh*t”: Peyton Manning had an interesting recruitment strategy to bring $48 million All Pro pro tackle to Denver

Peyton Manning is one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he also…