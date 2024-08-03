mobile app bar

Tom Brady Starts a New Tradition While Celebrating His 47th Birthday

Ayush Juneja
Published

Tom Brady Starts a New Tradition While Celebrating His 47th Birthday

Photo – Instagram @tombrady

Although Tom Brady is approaching his late forties, he is still aging like fine wine, looking as chiseled as ever, partly thanks to the TB12 diet. That said, the 7-time Super Bowl champ said goodbye to 46 this week as he celebrated his 47th birthday this Sunday. And the single dad of three made the most of his big day by sharing all the memories he made this year with his kids.

In the carousel of pictures shared on Instagram, there were pictures of himself with Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, along with a beautiful caption summarizing his year.

From taking Jack golfing to fishing with Benny and Vivi, Tom did a lot of exciting things this past year, all while enjoying life as a bachelor. He has now undoubtedly taken an active role in his children’s lives, making up for lost time with all the fun activities and endless vacations.

While photos say a thousand words, Brady also didn’t shy away from penning a few himself, reflecting on his spectacular year as he left football, which had been a major part of his life, behind.

Brady gave a tribute to his loved ones, writing, “What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you.”

However, he plans to make his 47th year even better, ending the message with a joke that he gets a pass for posting a selfie on his birthday—something that could become a new tradition. He further said:

“Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out.”

Brady now begins a new chapter in his life, focusing on being the best father and role model off the field, similar to what LeBron James has done with Bronny.

Since his retirement, the former NFL star has also been busy becoming a shrewd businessman. He has been expanding his portfolio, from acquiring sports teams in foreign countries to launching his own ventures.

These ventures are thriving too, and in the next few months, Brady could finally receive the nod to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

On top of that, Brady is set to venture into the world of broadcasting soon for Fox, and as fans, we cannot wait to see what the GOAT has in store for us.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

