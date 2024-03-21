Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes, Who’s the GOAT QB? Johnny Manziel Has a Unique Response to the Burning Query

As Patrick Mahomes keeps progressing in his career, comparisons with Tom Brady have become a fixture of almost all conversations. While many think Mahomes is well on his way to usurping Brady of his GOAT status, some think he might never be able to replicate that greatness for that long. Johnny Manziel, though, has a completely different opinion.
Manziel, the former NFL player and college star, recently appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”, for an interview. On the show, the 2012 Heisman winner was asked, “We always talk about the GOAT quarterback of all time of NFL. A lot of people say Tom Brady obviously. Does Pat Mahomes have an argument, who do you think the GOAT is?” What Manziel said next threw all the hosts for a loop.
Admitting he has a “different opinion,” Manziel said, “I love Michael Vick,” adding a surprising name to the GOAT debate. This admission had all the hosts burst out in laughter. Manziel, who was once considered the GOAT of college football by many, however, does think that Mahomes is catching up. He added, “Mahomes is well on his way, but you gotta win six, seven Super Bowls to beat Brady.”
A Case For Michael Vick
While Vick may not hold the title of the greatest of all time, his impact on the game is immeasurable. He not only transformed the way quarterbacks approach the game but also motivated a new generation of players to redefine their roles. Within the broader context of football history, Vick’s legacy cannot be ignored.
His exceptional skills as a dual-threat quarterback brought about a revolution in the game. While mobile quarterbacks were not unprecedented, Vick’s remarkable speed and agility took the position to unprecedented levels. He broke down stereotypes linked with quarterbacks who heavily depended on their running abilities, showing that mobility could serve as a formidable asset rather than just compensating for passing limitations. This is also what Manziel highlighted in his take: Vick’s “running ability.”
Michael Vick served as a trailblazer for the present crop of mobile quarterbacks. Quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton are now excelling in the league with the capacity to maneuver adeptly within the pocket, and prolong plays is highly prized. Vick’s influence surpasses mere statistics; he fundamentally reshaped perceptions of what a quarterback could accomplish on the field.