Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes, Who’s the GOAT QB? Johnny Manziel Has a Unique Response to the Burning Query

As Patrick Mahomes keeps progressing in his career, comparisons with Tom Brady have become a fixture of almost all conversations. While many think Mahomes is well on his way to usurping Brady of his GOAT status, some think he might never be able to replicate that greatness for that long. Johnny Manziel, though, has a completely different opinion.

Manziel, the former NFL player and college star, recently appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”, for an interview. On the show, the 2012 Heisman winner was asked, “We always talk about the GOAT quarterback of all time of NFL. A lot of people say Tom Brady obviously. Does Pat Mahomes have an argument, who do you think the GOAT is?” What Manziel said next threw all the hosts for a loop.

Admitting he has a “different opinion,” Manziel said, “I love Michael Vick,” adding a surprising name to the GOAT debate. This admission had all the hosts burst out in laughter. Manziel, who was once considered the GOAT of college football by many, however, does think that Mahomes is catching up. He added, “Mahomes is well on his way, but you gotta win six, seven Super Bowls to beat Brady.”

Following his selection as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick lived up to the hype by earning three Pro Bowl nods and securing second and fourth-place finishes in MVP voting during his initial six seasons in the NFL. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year, finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting, and was named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time. However, Manziel is perhaps the only one to endorse Vick for GOAT status. A Case For Michael Vick