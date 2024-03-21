mobile app bar

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes, Who’s the GOAT QB? Johnny Manziel Has a Unique Response to the Burning Query

Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former football player Johnny Manziel in the crowd for the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz boxing match at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As Patrick Mahomes keeps progressing in his career, comparisons with Tom Brady have become a fixture of almost all conversations. While many think Mahomes is well on his way to usurping Brady of his GOAT status, some think he might never be able to replicate that greatness for that long. Johnny Manziel, though, has a completely different opinion.

Manziel, the former NFL player and college star, recently appeared on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”, for an interview. On the show, the 2012 Heisman winner was asked, “We always talk about the GOAT quarterback of all time of NFL. A lot of people say Tom Brady obviously. Does Pat Mahomes have an argument, who do you think the GOAT is?” What Manziel said next threw all the hosts for a loop.

Admitting he has a “different opinion,” Manziel said, “I love Michael Vick,” adding a surprising name to the GOAT debate. This admission had all the hosts burst out in laughter. Manziel, who was once considered the GOAT of college football by many, however, does think that Mahomes is catching up. He added, “Mahomes is well on his way, but you gotta win six, seven Super Bowls to beat Brady.”

Following his selection as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick lived up to the hype by earning three Pro Bowl nods and securing second and fourth-place finishes in MVP voting during his initial six seasons in the NFL. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year, finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting, and was named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time. However, Manziel is perhaps the only one to endorse Vick for GOAT status.

A Case For Michael Vick

While Vick may not hold the title of the greatest of all time, his impact on the game is immeasurable. He not only transformed the way quarterbacks approach the game but also motivated a new generation of players to redefine their roles. Within the broader context of football history, Vick’s legacy cannot be ignored.

His exceptional skills as a dual-threat quarterback brought about a revolution in the game. While mobile quarterbacks were not unprecedented, Vick’s remarkable speed and agility took the position to unprecedented levels. He broke down stereotypes linked with quarterbacks who heavily depended on their running abilities, showing that mobility could serve as a formidable asset rather than just compensating for passing limitations. This is also what Manziel highlighted in his take: Vick’s “running ability.”

Michael Vick served as a trailblazer for the present crop of mobile quarterbacks. Quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton are now excelling in the league with the capacity to maneuver adeptly within the pocket, and prolong plays is highly prized. Vick’s influence surpasses mere statistics; he fundamentally reshaped perceptions of what a quarterback could accomplish on the field.

