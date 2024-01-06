Tom Brady’s $375 Million Stint With FOX Set for a Smooth Start as Veteran Commentator Reveals How Anxious He is to Help the GOAT

Former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, runs on to the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening to welcome fans as the Patriots announce they will induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After retiring from the NFL in February 2023, Tom Brady took a year-long break from the game. The excitement among Brady fans is soaring, as they await the return of the seven-time Super Bowl champion to the NFL next season. However, Brady won’t be hitting the field but will be launching his broadcasting journey with FOX network.

Advertisement

With the current season coming to a close, Brady who spent a year gearing up for his new role, has received an offer of assistance from as veteran broadcaster Joe Buck. In the latest episode of “The Marchand Ourand Sports Media Podcast” he shared his thoughts about Tom Brady entering broadcasting.

Buck mentioned that Brady’s impressive background and mental ability make him a promising prospect for the job. However, changing to his new role will come with certain challenges. While there is no doubt about Brady and his knowledge of the game, Joe highlighted broadcasting requires mastering its technical aspects too. Joe Buck stated,

Advertisement

“I know that he’s talked to Troy [Aikman] about it, he’s talked to intermediaries about maybe getting with me and having me help him, which I’m totally open to doing and would love to do.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1743367262340313556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The sports commenter then revealed that Brady had discussed seeking advice from other commentators, including Buck himself to adapt to his new role. Joe Buck who began his career in 1989, was more than delighted to help Brady in his journey towards becoming a successful career.

While getting into the details, Buck stated that effective broadcasting involves understanding what to observe, how to convey information, and doing it swiftly, ideally before the next play starts. He emphasized that despite some individuals appearing perfectly suited for analyzing NFL or college games, not all of them have excelled in this role.

Advertisement

Joe Buck debuted in the NFL broadcast scene during the 1994-95 season for FOX Sports, consistently covering games for them until 2021. His extensive tenure with FOX ended when, in March 2022, ESPN secured a multi-year deal with him, positioning him as a new face for Monday Night Football.

Tom Brady Embraces New Challenge

Tom Brady signed a significant 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022 to become the top analyst at Fox Sports Network, taking over from Greg Olsen and joining Kevin Burkhardt. This deal would make him the highest-paid NFL color analyst, surpassing renowned figures like Tony Romo and Troy Aikman, who were earning $18 million per year.

Recently, Brady discussed his upcoming broadcasting role on his podcast “Let’s Go!”. He shared his excitement about his new challenge while acknowledging it is outside his comfort zone. Tom Brady said,

“I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s going to start in September. I’m already working hard on trying to make sure I’m ready for that opportunity, and I’m prepared mentally and emotionally for that challenge. Because it is a challenge. It’s something that’s new, it’s outside of my comfort zone. And I’m excited to get out there and try something and see how I do.

The former Patriots quarterback knows the importance of preparation and hard work which helped him achieve success in his football career. With a similar passion, Brady wants to tackle this fresh endeavor. He expressed his strong drive to excel, stating he wakes up motivated as he aims to unleash his full potential in the new chapter of his life.