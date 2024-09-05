Tom Brady’s Arrogance, Patrick Mahomes’ Size: Caleb Williams Draws Legendary Comparisons Without Starting an NFL Game

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2024 NFL draft first-round pick Caleb Williams is set to make his league debut for the Bears and even before the QB hits the field, some people are already drawing lofty comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Advertisement

In Reggie Bush’s opinion, the young quarterback strongly resembles Mahomes and his maneuverability makes him a strong player who’s not easy to target. He said:

“He’s been compared to Patrick Mahomes and you know I love that comparison because the things that I see in Mahomes are similar to things I see in him and that’s the ability to be able to manoeuvre in the pocket to be able to extend plays with his legs to be unpredictable.”

In another show, Adam Amin too sensed a quality in the Bears quarterback that puts him in the same league as Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Kirk Cousins.

Amin was surprised by the quarterback’s demeanor during the Bears’ practice and it reminded him of top guys like Brady who can easily charm a room with their confidence, “positive arrogance” and a zeal to be ahead of the competition.

The rookie was named the team’s starting quarterback over Tyson Bagent as coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with his game in the preseason.

In the preseason win against the Bengals, Williams scored a touchdown with 75 passing yards showcasing great coordination with the team’s wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Cole Kmet. The squad also voted him the captain of the squad.

Williams’ maturity impresses teammates

Kyle Long revealed that many people in the Bears dressing room were unconvinced of the hype around Caleb Williams and labeled him a ‘Hollywood’ guy who won’t fit in. However, he proved everyone wrong with his maturity and game acumen and now the whole squad stands behind him.

“At the end of the day there’s not many things in the National Football League that are voted on by your peers so when you get an opportunity to be voted as a captain of your team, I think it’s one of the highest honors in football.”

After the preseason, the Bears tight end Kmet expressed his excitement to work with Williams and added that his addition has made a huge impact on the team’s offensive capabilities.

The whole Bears squad has high hopes for Williams’s ability to lead them to the playoffs and this puts the youngster under a big spotlight. If he manages to rise to the challenge he could replicate the result that Josh Allen achieved with the Bills.