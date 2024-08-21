Tom Brady’s ‘Dumbed Down’ Theory Gets Challenged by CJ Stroud

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world yesterday when he labeled rookies starting in their debut year as ‘a tragedy.’ For the undisputed GOAT, the reason rookies are starters today is that the game has been ‘dumbed down.’ This perspective hasn’t been well received by many, including Mike Florio and Chris Simms, who used CJ Stroud as an example to counter the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s opinion.

In an episode of Pro Football Talk, Simms and Florio took issue with Brady’s stance on rookies being thrust into starting roles. The duo posed a simple question to the GOAT: “If it was dumbed down for CJ Stroud last year, why didn’t the defenses figure it out and shut it down?”

Brady’s ‘dumbed down’ theory is rooted in his personal experience of working hard and climbing the depth chart to earn his starting role. Based on this experience, the former Patriots player argued that rookies today barely go through the grind and alluded to this to be a systematic defect. Brady had said:

“We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level, so they’re just going to teach them where they’re at.”

While it’s understandable where Brady is coming from, it’s important to acknowledge that the game has evolved significantly. Today, playbooks carry more emphasis than rigorous preseason physical training. Additionally, the talent among rookies has progressively improved with each draft class.

That said, while it wasn’t surprising to see Brady not receive support from pundits on this matter, it was even more shocking to see fans turn on the GOAT for this stance.

“He hates the new generation”: netizens rip into Brady

Florio, in his latest video, summed it up best when he said that if Brady continues to criticize the new generation like this, “he’s going to come off as a get off my line old crank.” An overwhelming majority of netizens agreed with this perspective and took to social media to express their views:

Tom Brady starting to sound like he hates the new generation — Blitz Sports Media (@BlitzSM_) August 20, 2024

I love Tom, but he had to play in a pro style. The game has evolved. You need speed and legs to run away from these big guys coming to hunt you. A running QB like Josh Allen poses more of a threat than Joe Burrow because he can use his legs to get through people and air the… — DYLAN – KOJO – NYK (@Dylan65549454) August 20, 2024

Horrible take. The quarterbacks (on average) coming into the league today have been specialized and far more advanced than when Brady came in. It’s just a fact. Less mult-sport kids, these dudes are going to passing camps and QB training academies from an early age. — Pulse Emperor (@PulseEmperor) August 20, 2024

Few TB12 fans, however, defended the GOAT with their arguments. Notable examples cited include Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, who spent one or more seasons as backups before earning their starting roles.

This is a great take! Look at the best qb in the league, Mahomes! He sat for some years behind Alex smith man. The development is key for these young guys because u throw them in the fire and if they fail the confidence is shot smh — YungFresh_ (@Waaavy__704) August 20, 2024

It should be noted that CJ Stroud is undeniably an outlier among rookie starters. There haven’t been many rookie seasons as impressive as Stroud’s last year. However, Brady’s argument does hold weight when considering other cases like Mac Jones and Zach Wilson.

For 2024, we’ll have to wait and see if QBs like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels can make their mark, as Stroud did last year.