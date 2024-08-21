mobile app bar

Tom Brady’s ‘Dumbed Down’ Theory Gets Challenged by CJ Stroud

Suresh Menon
Published

CJ Stroud Flaunted His $124,000 Accessory at Michael Rubin’s All-White Party

Tom Brady and CJ Stroud; Credit – Instagram @cj7stroud

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world yesterday when he labeled rookies starting in their debut year as ‘a tragedy.’ For the undisputed GOAT, the reason rookies are starters today is that the game has been ‘dumbed down.’ This perspective hasn’t been well received by many, including Mike Florio and Chris Simms, who used CJ Stroud as an example to counter the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s opinion.

In an episode of Pro Football Talk, Simms and Florio took issue with Brady’s stance on rookies being thrust into starting roles. The duo posed a simple question to the GOAT: “If it was dumbed down for CJ Stroud last year, why didn’t the defenses figure it out and shut it down?”

Brady’s ‘dumbed down’ theory is rooted in his personal experience of working hard and climbing the depth chart to earn his starting role. Based on this experience, the former Patriots player argued that rookies today barely go through the grind and alluded to this to be a systematic defect. Brady had said:

“We used to spend hours and hours in the offseason, in training camp, trying to be a little bit better the next year. But I think what happens is it discourages the coaches from going to deep levels because they realize the players don’t have the opportunity to go to a deep level, so they’re just going to teach them where they’re at.”

While it’s understandable where Brady is coming from, it’s important to acknowledge that the game has evolved significantly. Today, playbooks carry more emphasis than rigorous preseason physical training. Additionally, the talent among rookies has progressively improved with each draft class.

That said, while it wasn’t surprising to see Brady not receive support from pundits on this matter, it was even more shocking to see fans turn on the GOAT for this stance.

“He hates the new generation”: netizens rip into Brady

Florio, in his latest video, summed it up best when he said that if Brady continues to criticize the new generation like this, “he’s going to come off as a get off my line old crank.” An overwhelming majority of netizens agreed with this perspective and took to social media to express their views:

Few TB12 fans, however, defended the GOAT with their arguments. Notable examples cited include Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love, who spent one or more seasons as backups before earning their starting roles.

It should be noted that CJ Stroud is undeniably an outlier among rookie starters. There haven’t been many rookie seasons as impressive as Stroud’s last year. However, Brady’s argument does hold weight when considering other cases like Mac Jones and Zach Wilson.

For 2024, we’ll have to wait and see if QBs like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, and Jayden Daniels can make their mark, as Stroud did last year.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

