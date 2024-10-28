Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Deems Aaron Rodgers As a Lost Cause For the Jets

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn

A-Rod has been a monumental part of the NFL for almost 20 years now. He first stepped foot onto the gridiron with the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and seems to be all rusted and dented up with the New York Jets in 2024. What was initially hoped to be a legendary signing that would turn the poor state of the Jets around has fallen flat on its face as critics contemplate Rodgers’ season coming to an end this year.

Advertisement

Even with the likes of Rodgers and Davante Adams on the team and the former HC Robert Saleh being released, the Jets still couldn’t secure any wins and now stand at a disastrous 2-5 record.

The New York Jets have been the worst team of the season so far, with no signs of improvement, and the fans have now had enough. As such, Damien Woody, the two-time Super Bowl winner, didn’t hold back on his scathing comments against Rodgers and the Jets on the latest episode of the First Take show.

“They’re basic on offense, they poorly coach. In the Run game, they don’t even know the guys they have to block and Aaron Rodgers is just a shell of himself. They’re just a roster, they’re not a team. They are a bunch of hired mercenaries out there that have popular names on the back of the jersey but they don’t play as a team.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

Moreover, Woody, a former teammate of Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, mentioned how the era of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets is over, which is funny considering he’s only played nine games in two seasons. It seems to be the shortest era in the history of the sport!

Additionally, Shannon Sharpe had a few arrows in his quiver for Rodgers, but his attacks were far more fierce than what Woody had to offer.

Shannon Sharpe slams Aaron Rodgers

It looks like the Jets’ firing Robert Saleh was a sharp thorn in Sharpe’s side (pun intended). And the analyst is holding Rodgers accountable for the team’s downfall. Saleh was released from the team after a 2-3 start to the season, which was deserved. But under Jeff Ulbrich and Rodgers’ micromanaging, the Jets seem to have suffered a worse fate, as they haven’t won a game since.

“Well, let’s make it, let’s make it the trifecta. Because it couldn’t happen to a more smug, cavalier condescending guy. Who you actually going to blame it on? You running out of people to fire and demote.“

“It couldn’t happen to a more smug, cavalier, condescending guy.” – Shannon Sharpe on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/4792YP5n1m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2024

Sharpe took the gloves off with his heated comments. While the fans usually end up disagreeing with his takes, this is one opinion that will witness a lot more applause than boos. The Jets are headed towards one of the worst records in their history, and neither Rodgers nor the team appears capable enough to fix the mess.