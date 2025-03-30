Tom Brady’s Mom Seems Happy With the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX Loss That Put an End to Comparisons With TB12 and the Patriots

Before Super Bowl LIX, many fans and analysts agreed on one thing: if the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the unprecedented three-peat, they would surpass Tom Brady and the Patriots’ 20-year dynasty. Others added even more weight to the take, arguing that a third straight title would put Patrick Mahomes on Brady’s level, crown Andy Reid as the superior coach over Bill Belichick, and give Travis Kelce undisputed bragging rights over Rob Gronkowski.

For Brady loyalists and Patriots fans in general, all that was simply unacceptable. But then, the Super Bowl happened, and as we all know, it was a one-sided victory for the Philadelphia Eagles. The game ended 40-22, but it was over for the Chiefs when the score hit 40-6. It was an embarrassing loss, to say the least.

Unsurprisingly, many Patriots fans, including those suffering from the Chiefs fatigue, seemed elated with the Eagles’ resounding win. And, among this crop of Kansas City haters includes a name that most would be surprised to know: Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady.

After the Chiefs’ crushing Super Bowl defeat, analyst Jim Murray, part of the radio show 98.5 The Sports Hub, went on an epic rant explaining why he was absolutely thrilled with their downfall.

“My favorite non-Brady-related Super Bowl in like ten-plus years. That last night was nearly perfect. 20-plus weeks of the slipperiest, greasiest, ref-aided wins—followed by the likes of Nick Wright shoving it down my and everybody else’s throats that they’re better than the Patriots ever were. And what they did? Really wasn’t that much,” Murray said. But he didn’t stop there.

“Can’t win with Brady in the building. Garbage-time stat-padding like a true a-hole. Kelce did nothing. Taylor Swift (got) booed. It was a nearly perfect night—just the best.”

Murray’s rant unsurprisingly struck a chord with those tired of the Chiefs, as his clip racked up a whopping 2.5 million views on Instagram. Given its virality, the video likely caught Galynn Brady’s attention as well, and she acknowledged it with a like on the post.

Galynn wasn’t the only one who loved the rant, as the clip was met with thousands of appreciative Patriots and Tom Brady fans.

Some TB12 loyalists even cited Mahomes’ two Super Bowl drubbings (including one against Tampa Bay) as proof that the Chiefs star can never be the GOAT.

Among the wave of Patriots fans dunking on Andy Reid’s squad was some credit for the Philadelphia Eagles, who, as fans noted, are like Godzilla. They can wake up from their slumber and take down the league’s villains: once the Patriots at their peak, now the Chiefs.

All said and done, Brady remains the GOAT as things stand. In fact, one might even say that he will hold this position for a long time because Patrick Mahomes has mountains to climb—both in terms of Super Bowls and individual statistics.