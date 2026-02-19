Top NFL Prospect Jeremiyah Love Hints at His Preferred QB

Jeremiyah Love is a top prospect for this year’s NFL Draft. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football running back and former All-American racked up 40 total TDs in his last two seasons at the school, which has led many to believe he’ll go very early on Day 1 of this year’s draft. And now, he may have just hinted at his preferred NFL destination while attending an event at Radio Row.

Love is expected to go eighth or ninth overall, according to recent mock drafts. That would have him going to either the New Orleans Saints or the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams could use a running back for the future as well.

However, while at the Radio Row event recently, among a ton of NFL personalities, Love mentioned a QB that he met who he thinks is very cool.

“Coolest person I’ve seen so far? I’ve seen Jayden Daniels. He’s pretty cool. Great quarterback; he won the Heisman,” Love said on This is Football via ESPN.

Love couldn’t name any more “coolest” person he met at the event. And to be fair, Daniels has proven to be a great QB in the NFL after winning the Heisman in college at LSU. He also seems like a pretty cool guy when you hear him speak.

The interesting part, though, is that the Washington Commanders hold the 7th overall pick in the Draft. They could very well select Love, as they are also in the market for a running back. Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon last season and will become a free agent. Furthermore, Jacory Croskey-Merritt wasn’t a standout rookie, and Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was picked in 2023, doesn’t seem like an NFL starter.

As of now, though, the Commanders are projected to pick a defender with their 7th overall pick. A lot of analysts are saying they will select Rueben Bain, an edge rusher out of Miami. That would make sense, given that their coach, Dan Quinn, is defensive-minded.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Washington ends up doing in the Draft. There are two months until the event, and a lot of chips still need to fall. If they do select Love, it would be an exciting player for them to have going into next year. Plus, it sounds like he’s a fan of what they already have in the building.