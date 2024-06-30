Torry Holt Is Gutted to See Brandon Aiyuk “Dumbing Himself Down” With Typical Social Media Diva Behaviour

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga in San Francisco just took another wild turn. The star wide receiver’s recent social media activities involving Jayden Daniels and claims regarding the 49ers not wanting him back had already set social media ablaze. Then, Aiyuk dropped a bombshell on “The Pivot” podcast, hinting he might end up in a Commanders or Steelers jersey if things don’t pan out with the 49ers. This whole conundrum has now become a hot topic on “The Herds,” with former wideout Torry Holt as a guest.

Super Bowl-winning ex-receiver Torry Holt didn’t pull any punches when asked about Aiyuk’s vocal frustrations on social media. While Holt acknowledged Aiyuk’s worth, he didn’t feel the need to hold back his true feelings about the receiver’s approach. “I think he deserves the money.” Holt began. But he also argued:

“I hate to see that he’s going to the social media and saying the things that he’s saying because I think it’s kind of dumbing down really, like who he is. He’s a solid guy. Yes, he’s frustrated and wants his money. Now having these social media platforms, it’s easy to get your phone our a say what you feel.”

Holt made it clear he wasn’t a fan of taking contract talks public. He stood firm on Aiyuk’s values but expressed utter disappointment in the receiver’s social media tactics.

So, will Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers patch things up, or are we in for more fireworks? One thing’s for sure, this story’s far from over.

Aiyuk Felt Disrespected After Contract Extension Info Got Leaked

At the beginning of June, Aiyuk’s stalemate with the Niners took an unexpected turn when the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver spilled some details on KNBR 680’s “Papa & Lund” show. Silver revealed that the 49ers were ready to offer Aiyuk a deal in the ballpark of $26 million. In a world where contract figures usually stay behind closed doors until the ink is dry, this leak came as quite a shock.

Aiyuk was disappointed as well and didn’t stay silent about this breach of privacy. During his appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, he opened up about his feelings when he learned that these inside talks had gone public.

“It’s a little bit frustrating, especially when we’re getting down to details like that. Like we’re putting down exact numbers in negotiations where that’s talks between the team and my team. We’re trying to work through things, work through a lot of things.” He said. “So for actual numbers and actual stuff like that to come out, I think that it’s a little bit. I felt it was a little bit disrespectful, a little bit unfair to me, but that’s part of it. That’s part of it.”

This leak seems to have pushed Aiyuk to make his own thoughts and facts public. He views these financial talks as part of the contractual “dirty games” that sometimes play out in the NFL. While there’s still room for more discussions, it’s clear that the relationship between Aiyuk and the 49ers has taken a hit.

Adding fuel to the fire is Aiyuk’s growing frustration and his close bond with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. With all these factors in play, the possibility of a trade doesn’t seem too far-fetched.