“Touchdown Number 420, and He’s Smokin’ the Steelers Defense Right Now”: Nate Burleson Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Tying Dan Marino’s TD Total With a ‘Weed Day’ Joke On Live TV

With week 4 of the NFL season in the books, it’s surprising to see that one wild moment from Sunday’s Packers-Steelers game went completely under the radar.

The Green Bay Packers, who got off to a nightmare start to 2021 with a blowout loss against the Saints, have steered their ship back into the right direction.

Following their week 1 loss, they’ve won 3 straight games including a commanding victory over Pittsburgh at Lambeau on Sunday. Led by reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay comfortably beat a struggling Steelers side, who are now 1-3 on the season.

For the man under center on the home team, it was a special day. Not only did he pick up the all important win, he threw for 248 yards, no picks, and 2 TDs, meaning that he moved up to 6th on the all-time passing toucdowns list.

His 2 yard TD pass to Randall Cobb in the 3rd quarter was the 42oth of his career, meaning that he has now tied Dolphins legend Dan Marino’s total. If Rodgers throws a touchdown pass next week against the Bengals, he will move up to 5th all-time, on par with Philip Rivers.

After a sloppy performance week 1, and all the offseason drama, there was a lot of talk of Rodgers not being focused on football, but he’s definitely silenced the critics with his last 3 games.

He might not be in Green Bay beyond this season, but while he is there, he’s proven that he’s committed to winning football games.

Nate Burleson Makes Hilarious “420” Joke on Live Broadcast

During the Broncos-Ravens matchup on CBS’s ‘NFL Today’, the commentators went to Nate Burleson for an update in the Packers game. Burleson, who played WR in the NFL for 10 years and is well-known for previously co-hosting ‘Good Morning Football’, is relatively new to the CBS crew, and his tenure has gotten off to a great start. Or a bad one, depending in who you ask.

Recounting Rodgers’s record tying pass, Burleson said, “Rodgers ties another great. This pass ties Dan Marino on the all-time touchdown pass list. Number 420, and he’s smokin’ the Steelers defense right now.”

In case you didn’t quite catch it, Burleson was making a reference to the number 420’s prominence in cannabis culture. Although it has many connotations, it is most commonly mentioned on reference to April 20th, the World cannabis counterculture day otherwise known as “Weed Day”.

It may not have been appropriate for national TV, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air in the commentating world.

