NFL

“Touchdown Number 420, and He’s Smokin’ the Steelers Defense Right Now”: Nate Burleson Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Tying Dan Marino’s TD Total With a ‘Weed Day’ Joke On Live TV

"Touchdown Number 420, and He's Smokin' the Steelers Defense Right Now": Nate Burleson Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Tying Dan Marino's TD Total With a 'Weed Day' Joke On Live TV
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
KKR vs RR memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on KKR beating RR by a massive margin in IPL 2021
Next Article
IPL Man of the Match 2021 today KKR vs RR: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Kolkata vs Rajasthan IPL 2021 match?
Latest Posts