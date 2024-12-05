Travis Hunter Addresses the Viral Brawl vs Oklahoma: “We are Not in No Hood Fighting Each Other”

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’ last game as Seniors went less than smoothly. In the last game of their regular season against Oklahoma, OSU LB, Justin Wright slammed the Buffs QB into the benches on the sideline. That led to a heated brawl between the players of both teams.

Hunter, during the latest episode of his podcast, reflected on the incident, stating that the Oklahoma player had no reason to pick a fight with Shedeur:

“It’s no reason you know. Sometimes you just have players that be into the game way too much. He did a little extra stuff. They got to stop doing that bro. Just doing that extra stuff, just uncalled for. We playing football. We are not in no hood trying to fight each other. Let’s play football.”

Wright’s hit fired up Colorado players, especially the Offensive Line and they were ready to dish it to protect Shedeur. The Buffs WR stated that players should refrain from doing things like that and showing unnecessary roughness as they are grown-ups playing football and not boys fighting on the streets.

This isn’t the first time that Shedeur had been on the receiving end of a brutal hit and unlike this time, it went unpunished.

Shedeur took a brutal hit against Kansas State

Teams have been targeting Sanders a lot this season. Last week it was Oklahoma State and its players and a week before that, it was Kansas Jayhawks. During the Buffs’ defeat to the Jayhawks, the QB took a late and dangerous hit when DE Dean Miller went all in.

He tackled Shedeur below the knees after the ball had already been released. The QB fell, clutching his ankle, and stayed down for a while. It could have seriously hurt the Buffs QB, potentially ending his season and leaving a long-term impact. However, he was lucky to escape without any serious injury.

Shedeur displayed his toughness as he finished both games. He finished the Kansas Game with 266 yards and 3 TDs and the Oklahoma game with an impressive 438 yards, five touchdown passes, and just one pick. Colorado put up a season-high 52 points while conceding none.

Throughout the season, he has played behind a porous O-Line which never gave him time. He took 38 sacks, hits, and pressures numerous times. Despite all this, he kept delivering, finishing the season with nearly 4000 yards, 35 TD passes, and merely eight interceptions.

Having finished with a 9-3 record, the Buffaloes are bowl-eligible and many believe they will likely get an Alamo Bowl invitation. They will likely play BYU or Iowa State.