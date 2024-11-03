Travis Hunter Candidly Admits He “Steals Whatever He Can” From Coach Prime’s House

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is congratulated for his touchdown by head coach Deion Sanders in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the Colorado Buffaloes enjoy a bye week, Travis Hunter has been up to some harmless mischief. In a video, the two-way player was caught sneaking into Deion Sanders’ office and taking a pair of sneakers. This was a gift from the NBA legend, LeBron James.

Coach Prime, aware of this act from Hunter, called him out in a light-hearted conversation. He said that Travis has gone “very roguish” after this incident and from the way Hunter admitted to taking whatever he can from Coach’s house, the statement sounds convincing.

In an interview with ESPN, when asked about the shoes he took from Deion Sanders, including NBA star Ja Morant’s gifted pair of shoes, he replied that he can’t steal those anymore. However, revealing his other plans, Hunter chuckled and admitted –

“No, I can’t steal those. He a Nike guy. So, I can’t get no Jordans off of them. But, when I get to his house, I steal whatever I can.”

This comment drew laughter from the hosts, and they acknowledged that Deion and Travis share a great relationship.

The WR, after taking time off and enjoying a fishing spree with Coach Prime, posted on his IG story that he also stole Sanders’ boat during the weekend. He playfully captioned: “Yes, I stole his boat.”

This positive atmosphere highlights the comfort Hunter and Coach Prime feel in each other’s company. More so, it underlines the healthy environment created by Deion Sanders for the young players in the team.

Hunter reveals the “unbreakable” bond he shares with Sanders

Travis, himself, has admitted to this unbelievable bond between the coach and the player. In a conversation with the press, Travis Hunter said, “I know he loves me so much.” In the interview with ESPN, he also remarked that Sanders is like a father figure to him and continued:

“I mean I went to his house yesterday and whatever I wanted, he was able to just let me get it. I took it if he didn’t want me to take it. We have a great bond. I know whenever I need something, I can go, and pretty sure I would get 100% of the time.”

He also unfolded how the two share an unbreakable son-and-father relationship and admitted that he loves and respects Sanders. Deion Sanders and the team will next meet Texas Tech on November 9, which has come off a close 23-22 win against Iowa State.