Travis Hunter is Finding it Hard to Trust the Jim Thorpe Award Committee: “Makes No Sense”

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter wasn’t included among the finalists for the 2024 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award last week. The award, given to the best defensive back, featured Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Malaki Starks (Georgia), and Jahdae Barron (Texas), but the Colorado star was missing. Understandably, Hunter was not pleased.

Reacting to the snub on the Travis Hunter Show, the Colorado star explained why the selection committee’s decision made no sense to him:

“How am I supposed to think I might win the Defensive Player of the Year Award if I’m not even on the best corner award? How could you win it if you’re not on the Cornerback Award, which is your position? That makes no sense to me.”

Hunter asked, “How am I supposed to trust the committee?” as he questioned the committee’s decision while maintaining that the awards do not matter to him. However, he also admitted that “it’s gonna hurt” for a while.

“That’s like me being on the best offensive player award and not being on…I play receiver. How can I win the best offensive player of the year award if I’m not even considered the best at my position? That makes no sense again.”

Notably, Hunter’s argument aligns with Coach Prime’s reaction, who called the snub “most idiotic.”

Hunter had a remarkable season on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the 2024 season. He recorded 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with two rushes for five yards and a touchdown on offense. On defense, he tallied 30 total tackles, nine pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

However, Hunter did not let the snub affect his last game at Folsom Field, as he finished with 3 touchdowns, 116 yards, and 10 receptions against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

With Colorado registering a 52-0 win, Hunter (-1000) continues to stay a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, above Ashton Jeanty (+750). At present, Hunter has a 90 percent chance to win the Trophy, per BetMGM.