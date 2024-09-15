Travis Hunter is The Best Cornerback And Receiver in College Football: Skip Bayless

Versatile Travis Hunter once again showcased his remarkable skills as a cornerback and receiver during the Colorado Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State on Saturday night. The Buffaloes star made headlines by recording his first interception of the season, a key highlight that underscored his dominance on both sides of the ball.

Advertisement

Experts praised Hunter for his commanding performance, solidifying his reputation as a dual-threat player.

Vocal analyst Skip Bayless was among the first to commend Hunter on X, calling him the best receiver and cornerback in college football.

TRAVIS HUNTER IS THE BEST CORNERBACK IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. TRAVIS HUNTER IS THE BEST RECEIVER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 15, 2024

Bayless’s high praise came after Hunter’s impressive stats: 12 catches, 2 touchdowns, 100 receiving yards, 5 tackles, and an interception in the game. His performance was pivotal in the Buffaloes’ 28-9 victory and earned accolades from sports commentators.

Hunter’s versatility is not new. During the 2023 season, despite missing nearly four games due to injury, he played more snaps from scrimmage than any other player. His performance has consistently highlighted his ability to excel in multiple roles, adding significant value to the Buffaloes.

This exceptional ability as a cornerback and wide receiver led to him winning the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, the key point of the Buffaloes vs. Colorado State game was Hunter’s interception, which further demonstrated his talent as a two-way player. This tactical play and his touchdown connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders proved Hunter’s critical role as the X-factor for the Buffaloes.

Hunter’s impressive performances are boosting his NFL Draft 2025 prospects and driving up his NIL valuation presently standing at an impressive $3.1 Million.

In addition, his dual-threat capability and standout achievements continue to elevate his status in college football, making him a player to watch closely in this high-octane season.