Travis Hunter is The Best Cornerback And Receiver in College Football: Skip Bayless

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Travis Hunter

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Wide Receiver Travis Hunter makes a catch at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Versatile Travis Hunter once again showcased his remarkable skills as a cornerback and receiver during the Colorado Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State on Saturday night. The Buffaloes star made headlines by recording his first interception of the season, a key highlight that underscored his dominance on both sides of the ball.

Experts praised Hunter for his commanding performance, solidifying his reputation as a dual-threat player.

Vocal analyst Skip Bayless was among the first to commend Hunter on X, calling him the best receiver and cornerback in college football. 

Bayless’s high praise came after Hunter’s impressive stats: 12 catches, 2 touchdowns, 100 receiving yards, 5 tackles, and an interception in the game. His performance was pivotal in the Buffaloes’ 28-9 victory and earned accolades from sports commentators.

Hunter’s versatility is not new. During the 2023 season, despite missing nearly four games due to injury, he played more snaps from scrimmage than any other player. His performance has consistently highlighted his ability to excel in multiple roles, adding significant value to the Buffaloes.

This exceptional ability as a cornerback and wide receiver led to him winning the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, the key point of the Buffaloes vs. Colorado State game was Hunter’s interception, which further demonstrated his talent as a two-way player. This tactical play and his touchdown connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders proved Hunter’s critical role as the X-factor for the Buffaloes. 

Hunter’s impressive performances are boosting his NFL Draft 2025 prospects and driving up his NIL valuation presently standing at an impressive $3.1 Million.

In addition, his dual-threat capability and standout achievements continue to elevate his status in college football, making him a player to watch closely in this high-octane season.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let's Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what's up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

