Blenders Eyewear Founder Shares How His Dad’s Advice to Partner With Deion Sanders Led to a $13 Million Boom

Deion Sanders and his sunglasses have become a signature part of his persona and alter ego, Coach Prime. This iconic look is the result of a brilliant collaboration with Blenders Eyewear, which might never have happened without the influence of a determined father. Chase Fisher, the founder of the company, recently shared the story behind how Sanders became a part of the brand.

Advertisement

So, how did it all start? In 2023, Colorado State’s head coach, Jay Norvell, remarked that he takes his hat and sunglasses off when speaking to grown-ups — a comment many took as an indirect jab at Sanders, who’s known for sporting both during interviews. In response, Deion bought and gifted his entire team pairs of his signature Blenders Eyewear sunglasses.

Blenders was valued at $90 million in 2019, and the brand had been trying to break into a new market for some time. Fast forward to the Norvell-Sanders feud, and Fisher’s father suggested he reach out to Sanders about a possible partnership. However, Fisher was hesitant and distracted by other priorities.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, Dad, you’re kind of getting annoying.’ I had two massive white whales I was focusing on: Red Bull and Santa Monica, and all of my hires with my new team,” Chase explained.

“And then I wake up to a text, and he goes, ‘Chase, if you don’t do this, somebody else will.’ And I’m like, alright, fine,” he continued.

We’ve all been there, right? Our parents poking and prodding us to put ourselves out there and try something. Only for us to respond with annoyance, as if they don’t know what they’re talking about. Well, Chase’s dad did know what he was talking about. In fact, he was right on the money.

“It just so happened that Deion Sanders and his team were in the market for a sunglass deal. And Blenders was on his radar, but there was one caveat. He wanted it done that year, not next year.”

After that, Blenders went on to sell more than 200,000 units of the signature Coach Prime sunglasses, and it continues to get higher today. Sanders has been responsible for approximately $13 million in revenue for the company, according to a late-2024 report. His name and image have popularized the brand alongside other sunglass juggernauts like Oakley and Ray Ban.

Furthermore, this number is only going to go up. Sanders has helped Blenders carve out a loyal customer base through college sports. The company now has a separate deal with Colorado Athletics, as well as a $75k partnership with Fisher’s alma mater, San Diego State, and their men’s basketball team. They also expanded the deal recently to the likes of the football team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blenders (@blenders)

This is the Deion Sanders effect in action. His name and image have the power to elevate any brand. It happened when he joined the Cowboys and Falcons, and it carried over into his coaching days at Jackson State and Colorado. Now, he’s helping boost the brands of companies outside the football world.